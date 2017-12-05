21 govs’ wives, ex-Liberian First Lady, others storm Oyo Dec. 6

About 21 wives of the governors from the states of the federation, a former Liberia First Lady, Sen. (Dr.) Jewel Howard-Taylor, and a former Vice President of Zimbabwe, Mrs. Joice Mujuru, are expected to grace the 2017 Oyo State Officials’ Wives Association (OYSOWA) annual conference, which starts, on Wednesday, December 6.

The conference aimed to discuss issues capable of advancing the course of women.

The womens’ annual conference will hold from December 6-8, 2017 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan.

Convener of the OYSOWA conference and wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, stated that feminists, gender specialists and top women entrepreneurs will also be joined by other 1000 women delegates, adding that the theme of this year’s conference is ‘The resilient woman, making a difference’.

Mrs. Ajimobi disclosed that she will be joined by wives of the governors of Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Zamfara, Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Sokoto and Kwara.

She said that the purpose of this year’s event is to underscore the strategic role of women in nation building, stressing that over 10,000 women had been empowered with life-changing business ideas, knowledge and financial support since the conference started six years ago.

“OYSOWA is a phenomenon that has come to stay and I congratulate the women in Oyo State for this achievement. Our 2017 conference is poised to be a memorable one. We are expecting more than 1000 delegates across the country,” Mrs. Ajimobi said.