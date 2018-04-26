The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Traders count losses
27th April 2018 - Osinbajo, Kumuyi preach unity, religious tolerance
27th April 2018 - Endless killings by herdsmen
27th April 2018 - Nigeria as thoroughfare for killer herdsmen
27th April 2018 - A bogey of ethic and religious rivalry
27th April 2018 - Killing field called Nigeria
27th April 2018 - Suddenly, everybody ‘supported’ Buhari
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
27th April 2018 - FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers
27th April 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
Home / Health / 20m Nigerians to get free malaria drugs

20m Nigerians to get free malaria drugs

— 26th April 2018

As Nigerians joins the rest of the world to mark World Malaria Day Superior pharmaceuticals says this year’s  theme: End Malaria for Good wouldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.

The company said it would be actively involved in the campaign by giving out free malaria drugs especially during the raining season as this season is known to enhance the spread of the mosquito parasites.

It urged people  to keep their environment clean and use insecticide treated mosquito nets as often as they can.

According to Ike Okeke, President and Chief Executive Officer of  Superior Pharmaceuticals said the company plans to reach about 20 million people nationwide this year.

He said malaria is the most significant drain on the nation’s GDP, a major cause of death to children five years or younger and a major public health hazard with significant man hours and productivity lost to this illness.

“All hope is not lost. The government, in partnership with for profit organizations must show willingness and commitment to combat this epidemic in Nigeria.  Insecticide treated mosquito nets embraced by donor agencies has limited use in the fight against this insidious enemy. A time tested solution used by most developed nations to eradicate malaria is still been scorned by Africans and the donor agencies.

Indoor residual spraying has proven very effective in controlling the spread of mosquito and the malaria parasite it carries.  South Africa stopped using  in indoor residual spraying and witnessed a resurgence in their malaria burden. It went back to indoor residual spraying and has had over 90 percent success rate is eradicating malaria.

Indoor residual spraying is the single most effective tool that that we can deploy nationwide to eradicate Malaria in Nigeria. A single spray is effective for six months and covers all the areas that accessible with insecticide treated nets like kitchen, living room and dinning areas.

Until we get to that stage, Superior pharmaceuticals is committed to providing highly effective and genuine ACT – tablets, syrup and injections for therapeutic treatment and cure of Malaria infestation,” he said.

He added: “In recognition of the human and economic devastation brought on our fellow citizens by this malaria parasite, Superior pharmaceuticals on this occasion of World Malaria Day is providing free malaria drug to our fellow countrymen from now till the end of April.

We have been partnering with traders, NGOs in time past. It’s an annual event; we have been in Ilaje community with Junior Chamber International and Society for Family Health. We have been to several markets nationwide giving free drugs and admonishing people on what to and what not to do.

“We are currently running a prog in partnership with a radio station where people that have been tested can come in and get free drugs; we are in almost all pharmacies giving out free drugs and on April 28, we would be at the Yaba LCDA by 10.00am in partnership with JCI Lagos Royale. We encourage everyone to come out.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers

— 27th April 2018

• 3rd anniversary’ll announce state as distinct –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Federal Government said it has identified 11 sources of the soot being experienced in Rivers State, and is working out plans to eliminate the dreaded air pollution. Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made the disclosure yesterday, when he spoke at Terabor/…

  • Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

    — 27th April 2018

    •Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share