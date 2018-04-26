20m Nigerians to get free malaria drugs

As Nigerians joins the rest of the world to mark World Malaria Day Superior pharmaceuticals says this year’s theme: End Malaria for Good wouldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.

The company said it would be actively involved in the campaign by giving out free malaria drugs especially during the raining season as this season is known to enhance the spread of the mosquito parasites.

It urged people to keep their environment clean and use insecticide treated mosquito nets as often as they can.

According to Ike Okeke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Pharmaceuticals said the company plans to reach about 20 million people nationwide this year.

He said malaria is the most significant drain on the nation’s GDP, a major cause of death to children five years or younger and a major public health hazard with significant man hours and productivity lost to this illness.

“All hope is not lost. The government, in partnership with for profit organizations must show willingness and commitment to combat this epidemic in Nigeria. Insecticide treated mosquito nets embraced by donor agencies has limited use in the fight against this insidious enemy. A time tested solution used by most developed nations to eradicate malaria is still been scorned by Africans and the donor agencies.

Indoor residual spraying has proven very effective in controlling the spread of mosquito and the malaria parasite it carries. South Africa stopped using in indoor residual spraying and witnessed a resurgence in their malaria burden. It went back to indoor residual spraying and has had over 90 percent success rate is eradicating malaria.

Indoor residual spraying is the single most effective tool that that we can deploy nationwide to eradicate Malaria in Nigeria. A single spray is effective for six months and covers all the areas that accessible with insecticide treated nets like kitchen, living room and dinning areas.

Until we get to that stage, Superior pharmaceuticals is committed to providing highly effective and genuine ACT – tablets, syrup and injections for therapeutic treatment and cure of Malaria infestation,” he said.

He added: “In recognition of the human and economic devastation brought on our fellow citizens by this malaria parasite, Superior pharmaceuticals on this occasion of World Malaria Day is providing free malaria drug to our fellow countrymen from now till the end of April.

We have been partnering with traders, NGOs in time past. It’s an annual event; we have been in Ilaje community with Junior Chamber International and Society for Family Health. We have been to several markets nationwide giving free drugs and admonishing people on what to and what not to do.

“We are currently running a prog in partnership with a radio station where people that have been tested can come in and get free drugs; we are in almost all pharmacies giving out free drugs and on April 28, we would be at the Yaba LCDA by 10.00am in partnership with JCI Lagos Royale. We encourage everyone to come out.”