The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead
3rd May 2018 - Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid
3rd May 2018 - Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC
3rd May 2018 - Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking
3rd May 2018 - Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today
3rd May 2018 - World Press Freedom Day: Buhari pledges non-interference
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria, EU trade volume hits €25.3b
3rd May 2018 - JUST IN: 400 herdsmen attack Adamawa villages, 15 locals killed
3rd May 2018 - What your urine colour says about your health
3rd May 2018 - World Malaria Day: Residents receive free medical test, drugs
Home / Cover / Entertainment / Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead
Hauwa Maina dies

Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead

— 3rd May 2018

Kannywood is currently mourning popular actress, Hauwa Maina who died yesterday at the Aminu  Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano, after a lingering illness, she will be buried today Thursday, 3rd May 2018, in Kaduna.

Confirming the death, another popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, told Premium Times the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness.

“Yes, Hauwa Maina is dead,” Ali Nuhu said.

Many Kannywood celebrities have condoled with the family of the deceased, posting her pictures on social media and praying for the repose of her soul.

Hauwa Maina will be buried in Kaduna on Thursday.

The actress starred in a lot of Nollywood movies achieving superstar status in Kannywood. One of her iconic roles was as Queen Amina of Zazzau. She has won awards including best actress SIM awards 2010, best Afro-Nollywood Award, London (2007).

The late actress, who was born in Kaduna State, hailed from Biu, Borno State. She did her primary school in Kaduna and Geidam, Yobe State. She completed her secondary school in Nguru, also in Yobe State. She obtained a National Diploma in Management from Kaduna State Polytechnic.

She is survived by a daughter Maryam Bukar Hassan, a famed poet and an Information Technology graduate from Radford University, UK.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hauwa Maina dies

Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead

— 3rd May 2018

Kannywood is currently mourning popular actress, Hauwa Maina who died yesterday at the Aminu  Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano, after a lingering illness, she will be buried today Thursday, 3rd May 2018, in Kaduna. Confirming the death, another popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, told Premium Times the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness. “Yes,…

  • Terror in Adamawa: 15 feared dead in herdsmen raid

    — 3rd May 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola Over fifteen people are feared dead as armed herdsmen numbering over 400 are said to have attacked and burnt down four villages of Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa State, local sources tell Daily Sun. According to locals, the herdsmen militia reportedly raided the…

  • APC OKOROCHA NWC

    Imo APC stakeholders protest, drag Okorocha before NWC

    — 3rd May 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains from Imo State, on Wednesday, dragged Governor Rochas Okorocha before the party’s National  Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Their action was to protest what they called the ‘governor’s antics to hijack the process for this weekend’s state congress’. Speaking after several hours meeting with the NWC…

  • JOB CREATION

    Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking

    — 3rd May 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, on Wednesday in Benin-City, said the only way to end human trafficking and irregular migration in the country was for its government to create jobs for its teeming youths. Amb. Hoy said this shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of…

  • RECALL Melaye

    Dino Melaye whisked to Lokoja, to be arraigned today

    — 3rd May 2018

    Information just reaching Daily Sun indicates that embattled Sen. Dino Melaye has arrived in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, where he is billed to be arraigned by the Nigeria Police. The embattled senator had, on Wednesday, been granted bail in the sum of N90 million by the court, having met the bail condition but was…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share