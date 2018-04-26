The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
26th April 2018 - My strategy for Nigeria when I become President – Omoyele Sowore
26th April 2018 - Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump
26th April 2018 - Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
26th April 2018 - J. Cole arrives Lagos
26th April 2018 - Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges
26th April 2018 - Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death
26th April 2018 - Unethical conduct, bane of Nigeria’s progress–FG
26th April 2018 - AU mulls sanctions on peace saboteurs in South Sudan
Home / National / Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump
KANYE WEST

Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump

— 26th April 2018

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Controversial  American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump.

The rapper returned to Twitter on April 13, 2018 nearly a year after he stopped using the social media site, and since then the rapper and fashion mogul has been tweeting at a rate of nearly 10 tweets a day, giving out advice alongside his own self-promotion.

Kanye West remained defiant amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper’s positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and criticizing former President Barack Obama.

He tweeted:

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier Wednesday.

“We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.’

The sequence of tweets comes after fans bashed a report this week from Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden that West recently told him, “I love Donald Trump,” and defended a previous tweet in which the rapper complimented conservative commentator Candace Owens.

But less than an hour later Kanye followed up with another tweet, a request from his wife Kim Kardashian West, a critic of Trump, who wanted him to clarify that he does not agree with everything Trump does.

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” he wrote.

Kanye also added that he loves former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton:

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary. I love Hillary too,” he tweeted.

The rapper lost about ten million followers after his tweets in support of Trump.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ELECTION SEQUENCE

N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman

— 26th April 2018

  A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni. The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties. A charge of N9.8 m was…

  • KANYE WEST

    Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump

    — 26th April 2018

    Omotayo Edubi, Abuja Controversial  American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump. The rapper returned to Twitter on April 13, 2018 nearly a year after he stopped using the social media site, and since then…

  • AGF - STAMP DUTY Panel

    Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue

    — 26th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have set up a three man committee to probe the alleged N20 trillion unremitted stamp duty revenue to the Federation Account. The committee is chaired by Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Niger Abubakar Bello…

  • Navy impounds VESSEL transporting illegals

    Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants

    — 26th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Nigerian Navy said it has impounded a passenger vessel with 406 illegal migrants allegedly travelling from Libreville, Gabon, to Lagos. The Navy said there were indications that the vessel which brought the illegal migrants into the Lagos waterways might be on mission to dump all the passengers in Lagos. The vessel,…

  • Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges

    — 26th April 2018

    Bianca Iboma Security Solutions Provider, Hamgad Security Services, has launched a devise it said would help to complement the war against security challenges. The  electronic device consists of security, surveillance and safety sections. The company launched the product, in Lagos State, to mark it sixth anniversary of operations. Chief Executive Officer of the company, Hammed Ibrahim, said…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share