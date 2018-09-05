Molly Kilete, Abuja

A total of 206 officers and soldiers from the Guards Brigade Nigerian army are taking part in 2018, sports week of the brigade which opened last Monday in Abuja.

The event which is taking place at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, is aimed at discovering potential sportsmen and women for the Brigade as well as maintaining the physical fitness of officers and soldiers.

Event lined up for the five day Programme include Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, football, Boxing, Handball, Basketball and Combat Relay.

The week-long sports competition which is expected to end Friday, has officers and soldiers form units making up the Brigade namely 177, Guards Battalion, 176, Guards, 102 Guards Battalion, 7 Guards battalions and Guards Brigade Garrison participating.

The ceremony which opened on mayday, featured cultural display by troops from various parts of the country.

In his address at the occasion, commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Umar Musa commended the soldiers for displaying their cultural skills which he said is a key factor towards ensuring better civil-military relationship and enhancing professionalism.

Gen Musa, who spoke on the importance of the games, said the Nigerian Army had through such competition produced sportsmen and women who represented the nation at international events including World Championships and the Olympics who won many medals to make Nigeria proud.

He said Guards Brigade which is charged with the responsibility of protecting the President, FCT and its Environs, would continue to ensure discipline, readiness and professionalism at all times, adding that the sporting and cultural week alongside its regular training was one of the ways to achieve good result.