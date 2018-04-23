Biafra: Injustice can make Igbo republic possible –Ezeife

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha; Vincent Kalu

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said injustice against South East zone can make Igbo republic possible.

Ezeife said there are more indications of discrimination and inequities against the South East geo-political zone even without mentioning Python Dance or the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ezeife warned that if the present administration fails to correct the wrongs against the South East zone, then, Biafra may become an inevitability, if the Igbo are pushed to the frustrating point of asking the question, ‘what is life worth?

He made the remarks at the weekend, while speaking on the topic: “Political discrimination and inequity issues in national development,” at a seminar organised by the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion. He said among the six major protocol offices in government (President, Vice President, Senate President, Chief Justice, Speaker and Secretary to Government), none is held by a person from the Southeast, just as nobody from the zone attends the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

He prayed that God should plant in the mind of President Muhammadu Buhari, the idea of emergency restructuring of the country, stressing that it is the surest way to keep Nigeria one.

“How do we, from the South East zone, react to the president’s declaration for second term? Do we join the heavy political noise against it? I really doubt if the idea of second term came from the president. Even if he has it in mind, the most promising and effective action to take is to run to God.”

“The Bible says ‘the heart of a king is in the hands of God’. Let us pray God to manage or manipulate the heart of Buhari to realise the unreasonableness and dangers of this second term. Let Buhari’s mind, resolutely, reject that idea. But, we should remember that God allowed Buhari to take over the presidency of Nigeria.

“Buhari should convene a well constituted emergency sovereign body, with all necessary powers, including the power to take necessary actions, should he run out of time on the basis of the present time table or arrangements. The raw materials for the body are down and, seriously, we don’t need more than six months to accomplish the task,” he said.

Ezeife said restructuring is the enduring and effective solution to rampant political discrimination.

“Restructuring takes persecution power from the centre. Each region cares for her people’s interest, so, exposure to the whims and caprice of the central authority is greatly reduced.

“Should Buhari urgently and effectively restructure the country, his name will be indelible in the story of Nigeria, and all future generations will be singing his praise,” Ezeife said.

Meanwhile, a group, Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to forget his second term ambition in the interest of the country.

Reacting to the declaration of the president to seek re-election, the group called on him to concentrate his efforts to see how he can turn around the fortune of the country before the expiration of his tenure.

A press statement signed by the group’s leader, Princewill Obuka-Richard, emphasised that though the constitution allows him to seek reelection, it will be counter productive to go on with his ambition, given the tensed situation in the country.

“Yes, we know that the President Buhari has the backing of the constitution to seek reelection, but, if he is a true patriot, he should bury that ambition and work harder to improve the country before the end of his tenure, next year.”

“The polity has been overheated for some years now, and his coming back may not help matters,” the statement said.

The group called on the president to recognise the region known as Biafra, and queried why politicians from the South East and South South zones have not been able to present the position of the regions to him, saying, “all we want is for him to recognise the region known as Biafra and respect the demands for her independence and we will extend a hand of friendship to his government, as that would be his greatest achievement.

“Some politicians from South East and South South have refused to present the position of our people to President Buhari; that we are not concerned with his re-election, but in recognition of Biafra.

“Buhari’s government will be one of the best in the world, if Biafra is recognised. Achieving that is not difficult, all we just need is recognition and we will be glad that Buhari’s government becomes the first to recognise us.”

The group also threatened to attack herdsmen if the government continues to keep mute, while they endlessly massacre people and destroy communities.

Meanwhile, BNYL leader has paid tribute at the funeral of the late Biafran Army Commander, Col. Joe Achuzia in Asaba, Delta State.