2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West

His words: “What is wrong with that? He is a politician and every politician is out for something. Everybody has his own way of doing things. If you have a way of getting what you want, I don’t think

it is something one can begin to make noise about. For me, I don’t see anything wrong in Tinubu contesting. That is my own opinion. People say he is a schemer, he is doing this and doing that, because he wants something. What is wrong with him scheming to get what he wants? After all, politics itself is about scheming. What is wrong with Tinubu being the president? He has proved himself by setting a pace for development of Lagos, he laid a new foundation for the state and he has been able to fish out successors who are building on what he started and doing excellently well. Every concerned Nigerian will want to see what happened to Lagos happening in Nigeria. Whether you like him or not, you have to give him respect for that. He is the architect of modern Lagos.”

For the former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, the Igbo presidency project in 2023 would be a mission impossible. He opined that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for the APC to hand over power to an Igbo president in 2023. Warning the Igbo to perish the thought of 2023 presidency, Frank insisted that the Igbo should rather believe Saraki’s revelation than trust any promise from the APC-led Federal Government, stressing that when the chips are down, APC will deny ever making such promise as it has done with its campaign promises. “Let me tell you the truth about Igbo presidency: if there is anybody the Igbo should believe at this point, the person should be Saraki. I can confirm to you that APC is made up very desperate set of people that cannot hand over power to any Igbo man in 2023. “I can say that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was only trying to do his job of convincing the Igbo to vote for Buhari in 2019 with that promise of 2023 presidency. There is an accord in APC between the North and South-West that if Buhari wins in 2019, he will hand over power to the Yoruba in 2023. For Saraki to confirm the plan, be sure that it is exactly what will happen in 2023. Saraki is a man who does not talk flippantly and carelessly. “In all honesty, the Igbo should take that promise from the Federal Government with a pinch of salt and stop deceiving themselves that Igbo presidency in 2023 is a possibility. Let us even accept that the promise is true, should the Igbo take a party like the APC seriously when it never fulfilled any of the campaign promises to Nigerians. “It is detrimental and stupid of the Igbo to believe that APC will hand over power to them in 2023. Mark my words, APC will deny that they didn’t make such promise to the Igbo when 2023 comes. They will say that they only begged the Igbo to vote for the ruling party,” he warned. Also the APC Deputy National Chairman, South-East, Emma Enukwu, warned that the clamour for Igbo presidency in 2023 is not automatic or cast in stone. He further agued that with six states in the South-West geo-political zone inside his pocket, Asiwaju has strategically positioned himself to wrest the ticket from the Igbo, stressing that “the sentiment of equity, fairness and justice has no place in a democratic setting. “Politics, we must know, is a game of interest. There is nothing wrong if the SGF said that the Igbo should work towards 2023 and Asiwaju is showing interest. If the Igbo are serious about 2023, such will be determined by the efforts and hard work they put in and the number of votes they bring into the APC basket in the 2019 presidential election. “Nobody brings power to anybody’s doorstep. If the Igbo want to be president in 2023, they have to work assiduously for it because it will not come on a platter of gold. Promising Igbo president in 2023 is the wish of the Federal Government, but it is left for the Igbo to actualise it. They can only do that by voting massively for the APC in the 2019 elections. They should not forget that Tinubu has already gotten six states in the South-West into his pocket. With that, he has every reason to say that he wants to be the president in 2023. We cannot have only one APC controlled state in Imo and be challenging somebody with six states. Politics is a game of numbers and interest. “You talked about considering equity and natural justice, but I will boldly tell you that there ought to be no elections in the first place if we must take those things into consideration. There is also no need democratising the country. It is the number of votes you have that translates to democracy,” he said. Corroborating the views of Enukwu, the APC National Auditor, Dr George Moghalu, argued that though Asiwaju’s interest is still in the realm of speculations, the possibility

of an Igbo president in 2023 should still be predicated on their active contribution to the APC platform that will guarantee them the ticket. “Let it be on record that Tinubu as a human being has right to indicate interest for any position. Anybody can aspire for any position even though many of us believe that the right thing to do is for an Igbo man to go for the presidency in 2023. That is why we are encouraging our people to know that taking everything into account, supporting Buhari in 2019 remains our surest bet for an Igbo presidency in 2023.”