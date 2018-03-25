The Sun News
Home / Politics / 2023: Igbo presidency possible under Buhari says APC

2023: Igbo presidency possible under Buhari says APC

— 25th March 2018

…As Onu, Elechi, 23 other bag awards in Ebonyi

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said that it had mapped out key strategies which would enable it sweep out the opposition political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of the South-east and South-south regions in 2019.

It stated that Nigerians had seen the party’s determination to lighten the yoke imposed on them by the PDP in the last 16 years of its rule with ‘unprecedented’ achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in less than four years of his administration.

This is even as it expressed confidence at the possibility of the South-east region taking over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 provided that the Igbo would give the president the much needed support in the next year’s election.

The National President of APC Youth League, Comrade Atir Solomon Faeren, made this declaration during the 5th anniversary celebration organized by its Ebonyi State chapter at Nkwegu Ugbala Grand Arena in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Faeren said every modality had been put in place by the national leadership of the party led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to ensure that the people of the South-east region occupy their rightful place already reserved for them by his party.

Delivering a keynote lecture on the topic: The Role of Nigerian Youths in Nation Building, an APC chieftain, Comrade Christian Chukwu, vowed that the party would not leave any stone unturned to ensure it ‘disarms’ the PDP cold grip on the regions.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor of the State, Chief Martin Elechi; Ambassador Jonah O. Mkpuruka were among dignitaries who bagged the awards of excellence.

