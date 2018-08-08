2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Idemili Consultative Assembly (ICA) has called on the political parties and politicians in Anambra State to adhered to zoning arrangement in various communities in forthcoming coming 2019 elections for the peace, equity and justice in the state.

Members of the group comprises of the people from Idemili North and South, one of the largest areas and blocs in Anambra State, maintained that the zoning arrangement in the area should be sustained for equity and justice as well as carry along the smaller communities along in elective and appointive positions in the state.

Chairman of Board of Trustees of ICA, Mr. Epundu Uzor, who disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the Inauguration of Wards Ambassadors and Local Government Ambassadors of the Assembly at Nkpor said that the group is posited to ensure that candidates for the elections should follow their campaign promises and manifestos to the last and should be called to order when derailing for proper representation.

“It is a political watchdog we are set up in Idemili. We have two local local government areas, Idemili North and South.

“For some time all the aspirants and those who won election in the LGA always go their way, you won’t see them again until election period like now.

“Some of them are moving around soliciting for votes and support for one position or another. They always show us their manifestos on what to do if voted and elected into the office when they get in there you won’t see them again.

“We are coming together to ensure that we have a say in the system. After launching our wards ambassador and local government ambassadors, they will go in turn to create what we call polling booths ambassadors and get a man and a woman in a particular polling booth which would be called booth ambassadors they will now reach out to the voters.

“So, that when we now feel that you are competent based on what you have on ground to convince us then we ask our members to vote for you.”.

“That will not end there immediately after voting for you and you told us what you will do within six months and after the six months and you did not do it, we will come to you to ask you what is happening to know the problem. Idemili is the second or third revenue base of the state and we deserve adequate development in our area. It was when our brother was the governor that we witnessed serious development but today it is no like that.”

“Our business is to ensure that what aspirants promised us before election is being achieved after winning the election.

So, if he don’t deliver to his campaign promises we are now the people to present the scorecard of the elected leaders not them operating on their own.

“We are looking at the a way to sustain zoning in Idemili, there are communities that are very small and if we don’t sustain zoning they cannot have any position or get anything in government,” Uzor stated.

In his remarks, the former chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area and Chairman at the event Dr. Uche Ezediora said that the group was determined to change the attitude of the elected officers and enthroned development in the area through good governance.

“This Assembly doesn’t not born today, it is was born in 2014 with the vision and mission towards the dignity of Idemili as a whole and we have done a lot of issues.

“A lot of things within that period of 2014. We have expanded it into the grass root. So, we have brought back our founding fathers vision and mission towards development.

“Formerly three local government area in political arena, anybody that is contesting election or doing something in three LGA determines Anambra election which is Idemili North and South and Anyamelum”.

“That is why we want to go to the booths, we have had urban guerillas who claimed to have done so many things but at the end of the day they fail in their own booth.

“If you must be in this assembly you must know how to do it in your booth which involves sincerity, love among others,” Ezediora stated.