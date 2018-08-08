– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - 2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group
8th August 2018 - FG disburses $375m to farmers
8th August 2018 - 6 Kano Assembly members defect to PDP
8th August 2018 - Drowned 9: NYSC DG stops corps members from unauthorised journey
8th August 2018 - 2,555 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia—Official
8th August 2018 - APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo, Seiyefa, Magu in closed-door meeting
8th August 2018 - No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police
8th August 2018 - Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea: All you need to know about him
8th August 2018 - CAA 400m bronze medalist dreams IAAF World Championships
Home / National / 2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group
ANAMBRA

2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group

— 8th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Idemili Consultative Assembly (ICA) has called on the political parties and politicians in Anambra State to adhered to zoning arrangement in various communities in forthcoming coming 2019 elections for the peace, equity and justice in the state.  

Members of the group comprises of the people from Idemili North and South, one of the largest areas and blocs in Anambra State,  maintained that the zoning arrangement in the area should be sustained for equity and justice as well as carry along the smaller communities along in elective and appointive positions in the state.

Chairman of Board of Trustees of ICA, Mr. Epundu Uzor, who disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the Inauguration of Wards Ambassadors and Local Government Ambassadors of the Assembly at Nkpor said that the group is posited to ensure that candidates for the elections should follow their campaign promises and manifestos to the last and should be called to order when derailing for proper representation.

“It is a political watchdog we are set up in Idemili. We have two local local government areas, Idemili North and South.

“For some time all the aspirants and those who won election in the LGA always go their way, you won’t see them again until election period like now.

“Some of them are moving around soliciting for votes  and support for one position or another.  They always show us their manifestos on what to do if voted and elected into the office when they get in there you won’t see them again.

READ ALSO: FG disburses $375m to farmers

“We are coming together to ensure that we have a say in the system. After launching our wards ambassador and local government ambassadors, they will go in turn to create what we call polling booths ambassadors and get a man and a woman in a particular polling booth which would be called booth ambassadors they will now reach out to the voters.

“So, that when we now feel that you are competent based on what you have on ground to convince us then we ask our members to vote for you.”.

“That will not end there immediately after voting for you and you told us what you will do within six months and after the six months and you did not do it, we will come to you to ask you what is happening to know the problem. Idemili is the second or third revenue base of the state and we deserve adequate development in our area. It was when our brother was the governor that we witnessed serious development but today it is no like that.”

READ ALSO: 2,555 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia—Official

“Our business is to ensure that what aspirants promised us before election is being achieved after winning the election.

So, if he don’t deliver to his campaign promises we are now the people to present the scorecard of the elected leaders not them operating on their own.

“We are looking at the a way to sustain zoning in Idemili, there are communities that are very small and if we don’t sustain zoning they cannot have any position or get anything in government,” Uzor stated.

In his remarks, the former chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area and Chairman at the event Dr. Uche Ezediora said that the group was determined to change the attitude of the elected officers and enthroned development in the area through good governance.

“This Assembly doesn’t not born today, it is was born in 2014 with the vision and mission towards the dignity of Idemili as a whole and we have done a lot of issues.

“A lot of things within that period of 2014. We have expanded it into the grass root. So, we have brought back our founding fathers vision and mission towards development.

“Formerly three local government area in political arena, anybody that is contesting election or doing something in three LGA determines Anambra election which is Idemili North and South and Anyamelum”.

“That is why we want to go to the booths, we have had urban guerillas who claimed to have done so many things but at the end of the day they fail in their own booth.

“If you must be in this assembly you must know how to do it in your booth which involves sincerity, love among others,” Ezediora stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANAMBRA

2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group

— 8th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A group known as Idemili Consultative Assembly (ICA) has called on the political parties and politicians in Anambra State to adhered to zoning arrangement in various communities in forthcoming coming 2019 elections for the peace, equity and justice in the state.   Members of the group comprises of the people from Idemili…

  • FARMERS

    FG disburses $375m to farmers

    — 8th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, on Wednesday, disclosed that it has so far facilitated funding from commercial banks for agribusinesses across the value chain to the tune of US$375 million from 2017 till date. It also said over 700,000 farmers have been trained on good agronomic…

  • ASSEMBLY

    6 Kano Assembly members defect to PDP

    — 8th August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Six members of the Kano State House of Assembly,  who are loyal to Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have formally announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). With the announcement of the defection of the legislators in the House of Assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) increased the number of its…

  • NYSC

    Drowned 9: NYSC DG stops corps members from unauthorised journey

    — 8th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti To prevent a re-occurrence of  the tragic incident of nine corps members who drowned in Taraba State, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure has placed embargo on any serving corps member from traveling out of camp or places of primary assignment without duly authorised. Gen. Kazaure spoke…

  • Saudi Arabia

    2,555 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia—Official

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday said  2,555 pilgrims from the state were now in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. The board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa  Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna. Abdullahi  said that only two flights were remaining to complete the transportation of intending pilgrims from…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share