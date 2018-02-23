The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - 2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate
23rd February 2018 - 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019
23rd February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun
23rd February 2018 - Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction
23rd February 2018 - The two warring forces in your mind
23rd February 2018 - 2019 Guber: Why Lagosians should vote PRP
23rd February 2018 - Competence, not federal character should drive appointments -Garba, presidential aspirant
23rd February 2018 - Obasanjo has not genuinely repented of his disobedience  –Taiwo, ex-wife
23rd February 2018 - Jonathan, IBB, Shagari absent at Council of State meeting
23rd February 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate

2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate

— 23rd February 2018

Chukwudi Nweje, with agency report

Immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, have told the Senate it has no power to alter the order of election for 2019.

Jega made his position known at an event organised by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Development in Abuja, yesterday, while Falana stated his opinion through a personal statement issued in Lagos, same day.

Speaking at the event, with the theme, Is Nigeria’s Democracy Under Threat?, Jega said the National Assembly’s action undermined INEC’s independence of INEC and added that several sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), clearly state that the power to organise and set the date for elections remain the exclusive preserve of the commission.

The former INEC boss also stated that the cost of election would be higher if the National Assembly succeeds in changing the election sequence.

In Lagos, Falana  described the furore over the amendment carried out by the lawmakers as “needless controversy” and noted that the National Assembly is trying to circumvent a decision that has already been decided by the Court of Appeal in 2003, when then President Olusegun Obasanjo withheld assent to the Electoral Bill, 2002.

“It is regrettable to note that the parties involved in the dispute have not studied the decision of the Court of Appeal in the case of National Assembly v. President (2003) 9 NWLR (PT 824) 104 at 143-144.  In that case, president Obasanjo refused to assent to the Electoral Bill, 2002 which had been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and transmitted to him June 24, 2002.

“Subsequently, by a motion of veto-override, the National Assembly passed the bill into law. In an originating summons filed at the Federal High Court the INEC challenged the validity of the passage of the bill into law and the constitutionality of Section 15 of the Act which had provided that general elections shall be held in one day….

Falana said NASS erroneously believed they had conferred on themselves the power to fix the dates for general elections after they amended some sections but that the power of the INEC to “organise, undertake and supervise” the general elections was left intact by the lawmakers.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate

— 23rd February 2018

Chukwudi Nweje, with agency report Immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, have told the Senate it has no power to alter the order of election for 2019. Jega made his position known at an event organised by the Youth Initiative for…

  • 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019

    — 23rd February 2018

    • Give  me more time –President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governors told President Muhammadu Buhari, at a meeting convened at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, to throw his hat in the ring for a second term in 2019. Governors of Edo, Kogi, Kano, Kaduna, Imo, Bauchi, Jigawa and Ogun states were at…

  • APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun

    — 23rd February 2018

    •I’m studying the letter, will respond appropriately –National chair National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of sabotaging the party’s reconciliation process, TheCable reported yesterday. Tinubu, who forwarded a copy of his letter to Oyegun to President Muhammadu Buhari, his…

  • Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Residents condemn govt action The three senators from Yobe, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Mohammed Hassan, yesterday, clashed at yesterday’s plenary, over Boko Haram’s  abduction of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi area of the state. They clashed when Ibrahim raised a point of order to draw the attention of his colleagues to…

  • 2019 Guber: Why Lagosians should vote PRP

    — 23rd February 2018

    Brown chimezie Alhaji Moshood Mustapha is the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) chairman in Lagos State. Recently, he spoke to Daily Sun on some key issues affecting the party in the state, the voter’s registration exercise in the state and how PRP will win election in the state in 2019. After your party’s convention in Lagos,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share