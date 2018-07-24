– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - 2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda
24th July 2018 - Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki
24th July 2018 - Barcelona agree €41m Malcom move after hijacking Roma deal
24th July 2018 - Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process
24th July 2018 - Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC
24th July 2018 - Osun pensioners begin three-day protest
24th July 2018 - Nigeria Air: FG not paying $300m for 5% stake – Sirika
24th July 2018 - Breaking: 36 APC Reps dump party for ADC, PDP
24th July 2018 - Drama as Court refuses to hear suit challenging closure of school
24th July 2018 - NFF leadership tussle: Giwa says truth will prevail, calls for calm
Home / National / 2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda
YORUBA

2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda

— 24th July 2018

Omoniyi Salaudeen

Yoruba Self-determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF) has decried the poor quality of governance and the attendant poverty in the country since the advent of the present democratic dispensation.

At a press conference held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, the group lamented the failure of leadership to address the basic fundamental needs of the people.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that in the last two decades since return to civil rule, democracy has failed woefully to deliver on good governance.

“No wonder then that Nigeria was recently declared as the global headquarters of poverty with the largest number of world’s poor,” it said.

While stressing the need for a true federalism as a panacea for separatist agitations, the forum declared that that it would only support any political party and candidate with restructuring agenda in the 2019 presidential election.

“In the coming presidential election, we would mobilise Yoruba people across board in reaffirming our commitment to fundamental change in the quality of life to support political party and candidate with a clear and feasible manifesto for restructuring and genuine federalism,” it said.

READ ALSO: Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process

To ensure genuine commitment to restructuring, the group promised to mobilise the Yoruba people for   with any candidate that has the capacity and sincerity of purpose to bring about the necessary change in the existing federal structure.

“In 2015, the prominent parties merely paid lip-service to restructuring.  Therefore, for any political party and its presidential candidate to enjoy the support of self-determination platform  and the people in Yorubaland, a covenant on restructuring and genuine federalism that guarantee minimum autonomy for Yoruba land has become non-negotiable.

“Hence our resolve that Yoruba people will not support a candidate on the basis of promises of bringing about highfalutin change. There must be a clear roadmap with the prospects of delivering on restructuring and federalism worth of the support of our people,” it added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YORUBA

2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda

— 24th July 2018

Omoniyi Salaudeen Yoruba Self-determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF) has decried the poor quality of governance and the attendant poverty in the country since the advent of the present democratic dispensation. At a press conference held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, the group lamented the failure of leadership to address the basic fundamental needs of…

  • Bukola Saraki

    Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, said invitation by the Police to him in connection with investigation into Offa robbery was an afterthought designed to achieve political purpose. Bukola Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that he had it on good authority that the…

  • OSUN

    Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process

    — 24th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A Coalition of civil societies groups that monitored the direct governorship primary election by Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osogbo, the state capital, has  applauded the process. Leader of the group, Mr. Wale Adebisi, who gave the commendation, said the direct system reduced manipulation and inducement of voters with money….

  • KILLINGS

    Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC

    — 24th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as the Tiv Youth Council (TYC) has decried the spate of insecurity and incessant killings in the country, alleging that the killers must have been sponsored by politicians either to blackmail government or to pursue a political vendetta. The group also appealed to political elites to stop politicising the…

  • OSUN

    Osun pensioners begin three-day protest

    — 24th July 2018

    …beg Aregbesola to settle them before leaving office Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Pensioners in Osun State, on Tuesday, trooped to the streets of Osogbo, out in large numbers, to protest the non-payment of their gratuities and pension arrears running into 18 months. The senior citizens, who converged at the popular Ayetoro Junction, were armed with placards…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share