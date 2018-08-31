– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Modrić retains UCL Midfielder of the Season award
31st August 2018 - Arsenal legend rubbishes Iheanacho
31st August 2018 - Nigeria’s seaport and social depression
31st August 2018 - Dangers of food and water in plastics
31st August 2018 - The supremacy of the rule of law
31st August 2018 - Buhari’s 800 meters trek to 2019 presidency
31st August 2018 - Stemming Nigeria’s population growth
31st August 2018 - Lagos residents protest estimated billing, demand prepaid meters
31st August 2018 - India, Nigeria’s largest trading partner – Envoy
31st August 2018 - Tragedy as erosion wreaks havoc on Kebbi community
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Wike to PDP candidates: Unite to sack Buhari
WIKE

2019: Wike to PDP candidates: Unite to sack Buhari

— 31st August 2018

• Bafarawa commends gov for stabilising Rivers’ politics

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to forge a common-front to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Wike urged the presidential aspirants to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate after the presidential primary.

He spoke yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a condolence visit by PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, over the death of the Attorney General, Emmanuel Aguma.

READ ALSO: Ex-Rivers AG, Aguma was rare gem, says Tambuwal

He said: “What we are saying is that all of us must put our heads together to remove this government that does not mean well for Nigerians. Power comes from God. If God says it is you, there is nothing any man can do about it. Man can only struggle.”

Wike said every member of the PDP must work as a team for the party to emerge victorious in 2019.

On Aguma’s death, Wike thanked the former Sokoto State governor for his condolence visit.

He said the burial pro- cess would begin on September 12, 2018, with a lecture on the life and times of the late attorney general, while actual burial will be on September 15, 2018.

The governor described Aguma as a dependable ally who stood by his administration to the end of his life.

In his remarks, Bafarawa said that the visit was to condole with Wike. He said human beings will taste death at some point and prayed God to grant the late attorney-general paradise.

Meanwhile, Bafarawa has commended Wike for his concerted efforts in sta- bilising Rivers politics and for transforming the state.

The former Sokoto governor said he has no regret joining PDP, adding that Nigeria can only be better under the leadership of a democrat, and not under a military man as a president.

He said the nation needs a president that has democratic credentials, saying a true democrat is better than a retired military general.

Bafarawa made the statements yesterday, while addressing Rivers delegates at the party’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO: A vote for Bafarawa

Speaking further, Bafarawa stated that his reason for not regretting being a PDP member, is because of respect and recognition accorded him by the party leadership.

He said: “I am in Port Harcourt to seek the support of PDP delegates in the forthcoming presidential primary. I am also here to seek the advice of PDP delegates as it concerns the presidential primary.

“The most important thing the country needs now is a good economy, security and education. These are the key areas we want to delve into when given the opportunity. We want to see how we can take this country out of the mess it has found itself.

“I am a true democrat. There is a difference between somebody who is an army general, somebody who was train to kill and defend himself than a true democrat.”

He urged the delegates to be weary of politicians that would come to induce them with all kinds of overtures.

In his response, PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, commended the party’s presidential aspirant for coming to Rivers to solicit for their support.

READ ALSO: 2019: We’ll support whoever emerges as PDP Presidential candidate – Turaki

Obuah noted that power comes from God and assured him that Rivers delegates would give 100 percent votes to PDP candidate.

He said: “You are a man of honour; the young generation will emulate you. If God wills, you will have our votes. We, in Rivers State, are going to give 100 percent votes.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st August 2018 at 6:22 am
    Reply

    Wike, PDP, APC etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIA INDIA TRADING PARTNER

India, Nigeria’s largest trading partner – Envoy

— 31st August 2018

“India is at present the largest trading partner of Nigeria globally and Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner within Africa…” – As 15,000 Indians live in Nigeria Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nagabhushana Reddy, yesterday, declared that India is the largest trading partner of Nigeria in the world. Reddy who spoke…

  • SOYINKA

    Soyinka warns Buhari

    — 31st August 2018

    In a statement, yesterday, Prof. Soyinka described the president’s position as ‘dictatorial recidivism’ and a ploy meant to degrade the authority of the law. • Don’t tamper with rule of law Chinelo Obogo and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for advocating the subordination of the rule of law…

  • SARAKI DECLARES FOR PRESIDENT

    Why I’m running for president – Saraki

    — 31st August 2018

    “I hereby announce my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming general elections in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).” • Says Nigerians now divided along ethnic, religious lines Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, formerly announced…

  • BUHARI - NIGERIAN WOMEN

    Vote for me again in 2019, Buhari begs women

    — 31st August 2018

    “Let me thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015. It is my hope that the confidence is still there…” • As President’s wife urges them to shun politicians who use youths as thugs Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the Nigerian women for voting for…

  • DIRECT PRIMARIES ADOPTED

    2019: APC adopts direct primary election for presidency only

    — 31st August 2018

    “On the issue of the mode of election, we all agreed too that for the presidential election, we are adopting a direct primaries…” • To pick other candidates through indirect primaries • Govs reject N21m nomination form fee Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of its primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and other…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share