2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019 has explained that appointment of former National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as its Director General was to complement the work of the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

‎The group, in a statement yesterday by its National Secretary, Kassim Muhammad Kassim said the appointment of Sheriff, was misunderstood by the presidency to mean that his committee was to compete with the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Kassim said the committee was a conglomerate of about 300 Buhari Supporters groups that unanimously endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to lead the said Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 and not the Buhari’s Campaign Organisation for the 2019 election.

He said the aim of the group was to complement what the campaign organization is doing, adding that following the recent crises that befell the party, the group maintains confidence in the leadership of Adams Oshiomole.

He said the groups that made up the Presidential Support Committee are all registered groups with the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Political Matters.

“We mean no harm to any national working committee of the Presidential Campaign Council led by Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. But as most of the groups earlier stated in one of our meetings that Amaechi is not accessible and not reachable, all groups who that have been working for President Buhari since 2003 have decided to come together to give their support to complement and support what they campaign organization is doing by nominating Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who has joined the party with the sole aim of delivering victory for President Buhari come 2019,” Kassim said.

The group appealed to the presidency to temper justice with mercy concerning the SSA to the president on political matters as “he is the one working with most of the groups working for President Buhari but does not have access to Rt. Hon Amaechi for the success of the party in 2019.

“We call on all appointed members and the general public to consider the press release by the SGF as misunderstanding the concept of the constituted Committee not a sabotaged,” Kassim said.