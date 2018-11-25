The value of political equality is central to normative theories of democracy. It is argued that women are equal citizens and therefore should share equally with men in public decision-making.

Otherwise, there is a democratic deficit. By contrast, since the return of democracy in Nigeria, women are at the forefront in growing and developing our electoral process, despite their narrow inclusion but still the percentage that voted in the previous elections was an indication that women deserve to be included in the democratic governance. But why is violence against them in election is always increasing from one part of the country to another?

In Nigeria, there is a lot of identity-based violence against women running daily offline and also on our social media platforms. During the recent primaries, female aspirants faced challenges from their male counterparts. For example, a female aspirant posted on her social media handle that she failed to get ticket from her party because of her refusal to sleep with some of the party chieftains. Another also said that they forced her to step down for a male candidate just because of her gender.

This violence often spikes around elections because it is used as a tool for political intimidation, but little is known about how much of and in what ways this violence is directed at women. In the 2011 general elections, for example, there were reports that female National Youth Service Corps volunteers experienced sexual harassment, threat and hate speech at polling units across the country. In a nutshell, women are targeted for violence during elections specifically because they are women and to stop them from exercising their democratic or civic rights.