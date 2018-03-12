2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

Moshood Adebayo

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Oladipupo Adebutu, has explained why the Ijebu extraction of Ogun State should produce the next governor.

Addressing ‘The True Face of Ogun Central’, an assemblage of opinion moulders in Egbaland, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebutu said the Yewa failed to produce a consensus candidate in 2011 and 2015.

The lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, who aspires to become the governor of the state next year, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was responding to a question on why Ogun East and, indeed, the Adebutu family, should support Ogun West and a particular candidate for the 2019 governorship.

He said: “We wanted to pay back Ogun West senatorial district in 2011 by supporting and collaborating with them to produce the governor, but what did we have, a particular candidate came out, surprisingly, and the people of the area split their votes.

“Again, in 2015, the fact is that the Ogun West people voted All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of their son as evidenced in the outcome of the result.

“In Imeko Afon Local Government Area where a particular candidate hails from, he did not win majority votes.

“The votes that earned me this seat as a lawmaker is 26,000 higher than my closest runner up. So, Ijebu and, indeed, Ogun East people cannot wait additional eight years, making 16 years, hence, my aspiration,” the lawmaker said.

The governorship aspirant, who also identified agriculture as a panacea to Nigeria’s multi-facet problems and growth, lamented the poverty level among Nigerians.