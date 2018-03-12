The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 
12th March 2018 - Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 
12th March 2018 - Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA
12th March 2018 - Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP
12th March 2018 - Obaseki celebrates mothers, assures of friendly policies
12th March 2018 - 2019: Dickson tasks international community on Nigeria elections
12th March 2018 - Cat–One certification: The gains, the losses
12th March 2018 - Ethiopian Airlines to bring latest B787-900 to Nigeria
12th March 2018 - Lagos Airport gets new Comptroller of Immigration
12th March 2018 - Shippers, agents at loggerheads over rising demurrage
Home / Politics / 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

— 12th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Oladipupo Adebutu, has explained why the Ijebu extraction of Ogun State should produce the next governor.

Addressing ‘The True Face of Ogun Central’, an assemblage of opinion moulders in Egbaland, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebutu said the Yewa failed to produce a consensus candidate in 2011 and 2015.

The lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, who aspires to become the governor of the state next year, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was responding to a question on why Ogun East and, indeed, the Adebutu family, should support Ogun West and a particular candidate for the 2019 governorship.

He said: “We wanted to pay back Ogun West senatorial district in 2011 by supporting and collaborating with them to produce the governor, but what did we have, a particular candidate came out, surprisingly, and the people of the area split their votes.

“Again, in 2015, the fact is that the Ogun West people voted All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of their son as evidenced in the outcome of the result.

“In Imeko Afon Local Government Area where a particular candidate hails from, he did not win majority votes.

“The votes that earned me this seat as a lawmaker is 26,000 higher than my closest runner up. So, Ijebu and, indeed, Ogun East people cannot wait additional eight years, making 16 years, hence, my aspiration,” the lawmaker said.

The governorship aspirant, who also identified agriculture as a panacea to Nigeria’s multi-facet problems and growth, lamented the poverty level among Nigerians.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 

— 12th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Oladipupo Adebutu, has explained why the Ijebu extraction of Ogun State should produce the next governor. Addressing ‘The True Face of Ogun Central’, an assemblage of opinion moulders in Egbaland, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebutu said the Yewa failed…

  • Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 

    — 12th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those who are no longer benefiting from the system. He said at the weekend when he spoke with State House Correspondents in Abuja….

  • Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA

    — 12th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State Government’s Land Use Charge, saying it will ensure social re-distribution of growth and social equity to all. There has been public outcry in some quarters as well as many expressing fears that the new embedded land charge would bring…

  • Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP

    — 12th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, has said Governor Nyesom Wike is divinely sent for Rivers people, judging by the transformation the state has witnessed since 2015. PDP Publicity Secretary, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this yesterday, at the official reception of  members of All Progressives Congress (APC), who decamped to the party through the Grassroots Development Initiatives…

  • Obaseki celebrates mothers, assures of friendly policies

    — 12th March 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed mothers for their sacrifices to society in the face of a challenging work culture. The governor promised to do more for mothers through government policies and initiatives. Obaseki, who made the pledge in commemoration of Mother’s Day, marked in Nigeria on March 11, applauded the organisations that are…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share