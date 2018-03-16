2019: Why I’m in Delta guber race –Edozien

Job Osazuwa

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Delta State, Dr. Leroy Chuma Edozien, has said he is contesting for the position to serve the people better.

Speaking in Lagos, during a courtesy visit to The Sun Publishing Limited, yesterday, Edozien, a London-based lawyer and gynaecologist, said his selling points are integrity and unalloyed passion to serve.

The APC aspirant said he is joining the governorship race with the belief that Delta needs a positive change.

“We have a responsibility to change the belief of buying votes with money and time is now. People are thirsty for new breed of politicians and a new kind of approach from people they can trust. People are now saying it is no longer about parties but about the individual’s qualities,” he said.

On his candidature, Edozien said he has not come with a bag of money to throw around, but with “ideas and creativity that will benefit our people. Nobody is sponsoring me. I am doing this because l am convinced to serve and l am optimistic that l will get my party’s ticket.”

He was optimistic that he would get the APC ticket and added that the support and acceptance he received from the grassroots and political leadership was amazing.

Edozien advised delegates and electorate to “choose candidates who can work in their own interest rather than the interest of godfathers.”

He promised to use the state’s allocation and resources to bring rapid transformation across Delta, if elected as governor.