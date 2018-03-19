The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency
19th March 2018 - My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari
19th March 2018 - I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire
19th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence
19th March 2018 - DSS arrests kidnappers, gunrunners terrorising Benue, Taraba, South East
19th March 2018 - N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years
19th March 2018 - At thanksgiving service, Obiano dedicates victory to Tansi
19th March 2018 - I8 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes
19th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency

2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency

— 19th March 2018

Explains why president is visiting Rivers 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari cannot declare his intention to contest next year’s presidential election because he wants to prevent opponents from sabotaging the country, the Presidency has said. 

In November 2017,  when he went on a state visit to Cote d’Ivoire, the president told some members of the Nigerian community in Abidjan that he came to the meeting with two governors so that their people may vote for him in future.

The president reportedly spoke on a lighter note.

Buhari had, while apologising for turning up late for the meeting, said: “First, I want to apologise for keeping you for too long, seating.

“This is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting.

“This was why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in company with the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up.”

But, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said if  the president speaks too early about his ambition, it may give ammunition to unnamed opponents to throw everything at him and sabotage the country. 

The presidential spokesman, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend, explained that president Buhari cannot speak with the election still about one year away because he knows the consequences. 

Asked when the president will declare his intention, Adesina replied: “You know the peculiarity of Nigeria; particularly now. If the president speaks too early, it’s a problem.

“There is a lot of sabotage in the country. 

“You have also heard so many have said ‘don’t run.’ Because they know that if the president runs, other people should just run away because they don’t have the foggiest chance in hell to beat him. 

“So, they want to discourage him from running. 

“Now, if he tells you ‘I’m going to run,’ and elections are still one year away, it gives them one year to sabotage the entire country from all fronts – politically, socially, economically – they would throw everything at him, just to dissuade him from running. 

“So, when you know that, why then do you speak early? 

“I think it makes a lot of sense for you then to keep things close to your chest till it is time for you to then say, ‘ok, I’m running,’ by which time, they can do less damage.”

On his visit to Benue State over herdsmen killings, last week, Buhari told a stakeholders meeting that he could only make promises to them when he returns there for campaign if, indeed, he will be coming for campaign.

Adesina also spoke on the president’s proposed visit to Rivers State which Governor Nyesom Wike has kicked against.

The presidential spokesman said the visit to Rivers is in connection with the people killed on New Year day, in Omoku area of the state. 

“If he (Wike) doesn’t understand, the rest of the country understands. We understand, other Nigerians understand.

“Even people in Rivers state understand because, on New Year day, a minimum of 24 people were killed in Omoku. 

“So, is that not crisis? And, can you count the number of people who have been beheaded in Rivers state in recent times?

“People will be killed and heads will be cut off and the assailants will go away with the heads.

“So, can anybody say that there is no security issue in that kind of place?

“It’s left to the governor. He’s the chief security officer.

“If he says there’s no security crisis in his state, good luck to him.”

The Presidency had listed Rivers among the states the president will visit over killings in parts of the country, most of which were blamed on herdsmen. 

On what will become of the trip if the governor is not in support, Adesina said: “I’m sure he will be formally informed of the date.

“So, if he now says he doesn’t want the visit, it’s left to him and the federal government to decide the next step. 

“But the president is visiting so that he can condole with people who lost loved ones, 24 people minimum, were killed in Omoku. 

“So, those people are the reason (for the president going to Rivers).

“Those people and the many beheaded; relations of those beheaded and their heads taken away, are the reasons why the president is visiting the state.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency

— 19th March 2018

• Explains why president is visiting Rivers  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari cannot declare his intention to contest next year’s presidential election because he wants to prevent opponents from sabotaging the country, the Presidency has said.  In November 2017,  when he went on a state visit to Cote d’Ivoire, the president told some members…

  • My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari

    — 19th March 2018

    • APC, Labour mourn Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, his last encounter with late Senator Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday, MArch 17.  Buhari said barely 24  hours earlier, he had been with the late senator, who represented Bauchi South in the Senate, at a wedding in Kano and…

  • I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire

    — 19th March 2018

    Leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has described reports that he is on the way out of the ruling party as false and without foundation.  In response to recent reports about his future in the party he helped to found, the APC chieftain said: “I am…

  • Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students

    — 19th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State government has gone tough on secret cult activities in the state, with the immediate expulsion of seven students from Central Epie Community Secondary School Yenagoa, the state capital.  Commissioner for information and orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, had enlisted the support of the church to tackle cultism in schools in…

  • 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence

    — 19th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan The raging controversy over re-ordering of the 2019 General Elections continued over the weekend with lawyers taking divergent positions, even as the Executive and Legislature continue to bicker over the development. The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Electoral Act, to among other things, alter the sequence of elections in the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share