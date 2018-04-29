George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

In spite of the controversy that has continued to trailed the second term endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by South East monarchs last week, the traditional ruler of Ihim Kingdom in Imo State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Gburugburu I, has said that they (the monarchs) have no regret over their decision, saying that they were convinced that it was the right thing to do.

He also noted that the re-election of President Buhari would pave the way for an Igbo man becoming the president of the country in 2023.

It would be recalled that some traditional rulers of the South East extraction had last had, last Wednesday, after their meeting in Okigwe, Imo State, unanimously endorsed the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 .

Eze Ohanwe said that they were neither coerced nor induced to take such action because it was a well-thought out and well-deliberated decision, adding that as custodian of the people’s custom and tradition, they are in the right position to know what is good for them.

According to him , “For me to have led such a powerful delegation means that it is not a joking matter because I would never put my hard earned reputation at risk if is just a flimsy thing. Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and so deserved our support for 2019. Buhari does not hate Igbo people because in his previous attempts to seek election he had chosen Igbo men as his vice presidential candidates.”

The monarch equally pointed out that President Buhari has been magnanimous to Ndigbo despite the fact that he got less votes from the region, adding that the construction of the second Niger Bridge and the massive rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads in the South East states attest to the love the president has for Ndigbo.

Eze Ohanwe said: “This is the first time, Ndieze from the South East have risen up to take such a far-reaching resolution. Remember in our communique after the meeting, we enumerated some of the achievements of the president and why we are convinced that he deserved a second term.

“We were not forced or induced to do what we did but our endorsement of Buhari came after a due and diligent deliberation by the council of Ndieze from this zone”.