2019: We’re on our knees begging Obasanjo to back Atiku – Group— 16th September 2018
Noah Ebije, Kaduna.
Supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have pleaded with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to settle his political differences with his former deputy to allow him (Atiku) have a smooth ride in 2019 general election.
Atiku was Obasanjo’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 when the former President’s alleged third term ambition was said to have caused bad blood between two of them, with Obasanjo said to have allegedly sworn that over his dead body would Atiku become President of Nigeria.
Addressing journalists in Kaduna at the weekend, Atiku’s supporters under the umbrella of Reset Foundation, said they were practically on their knees, begging Obasanjo to give his blessing and support to Atiku to become the nation’s next president.
Chairman of the Foundation, Amos Jayramos said Obasanjo should take note that of all the presidential aspirants, only Atiku has what it takes to win the presidency.
Jayramos said, “It is natural for two people to hurt each other, disagree and agree, and reconcile.
“So, we are practically on our knees begging former President Olusegun Obasanjo to settle his political differences with his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar, and give him the necessary support to allow Atiku become the next President of this country.
“We believe that with Obasanjo supporting Atiku, there will be no problem for Atiku winning the forthcoming presidential election, and if he wins, the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past, and the entire country will be better for it.
“Atiku has 101 reasons to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“We believe that if he is given the privilege to serve, he will provide dividends of democracy to every Nigerian home.
“In this regard, we call on all good people of Nigeria to join this movement in supporting the campaign to actualise this bid of Atiku to be president come 2019”.
The Foundation, according to its leader, was inaugurated about six months ago with the objective to support a presidential aspirant, “Who will ensure a new Nigeria with an enabling environment for business to thrive, a new Nigeria where merit is rewarded, graduates are gainfully employed without ethnic, religious barriers.
“We are looking forward to a new Nigeria where citizens have the liberty to exercise their rights as enshrine in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.
“We are therefore calling on all Nigerians who are desirous of a secured nation to preach the gospel of Atiku to all eligible voters in order to effect a better change we are all yearning for in 2019”.
