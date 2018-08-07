– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - 2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC
7th August 2018 - FG to raise stakes in Brass, Olokola LNG
7th August 2018 - Shortage of machines for PVCs registration in llorin
7th August 2018 - FIRS asks General Electric for proof of $2m tax remittance
7th August 2018 - Lassa fever: Enugu Govt. urges residents not to panic
7th August 2018 - BREAKING: DSS DG, Lawal Daura sacked
7th August 2018 - NASS Blockade: Ag. President Osinbajo summons IG, DSS Boss
7th August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Don’t strain diplomatic relations, NAHCON cautions journalists
7th August 2018 - Atiku condemns siege on National Assembly
7th August 2018 - Stakeholders await CBN directives on sale of commercial paper
Home / National / 2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC
ANAMBRA

2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC

— 7th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, has said the party is currently gaining ground in the state even as it suffers defection of some members in some states.

It assured that none of its National Assembly members would defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party, but instead, some of the lawmakers in other parties in the state were making efforts to join the national ruling party.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Emeka Ibeh, who said this in a goodwill message he sent to the meeting of the Anambra South Senatorial Zone Stakeholders and Zonal Executives of the APC held at Elders Court, Nnewi, charge party members not relent in membership drive accepting those wanting to join the party.

The meeting, which was meant to fashion ways of repositioning the party in the zone towards ensuring success for APC in next year’s general election, saw major stakeholders and leaders of the party in the area brainstormed on the way forward.

Speaking at the meeting, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the November 18, 2017 governorship election, Mr. Dozie Ikedife (Jnr.) and three others including Hon. Okonkwo Okom emphasised on the need for peace, unity and cohesion among the stakeholders in the zone.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: DSS DG, Lawal Daura sacked

They maintained that there was serious work to be done which needed every hand to be on deck for them to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates from the zone in the forth-coming general election.

Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting where national and state assemblies’ aspirants formally informed the party of their interest to contest in the 2019 general election, the Zonal Chairman, Hon. Izuchukwu Okeke, promised a level-playing ground for all aspirants.

He equally promised that his executive and stakeholders of zone would liaise with State, Local Government and Ward Executives to ensure that the party primary in the zone was free and fair so as to have the best and popular candidates emerge.

APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, was represented by Mr. Kenechukwu Udechukwu, while one of the senatorial aspirants, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa was represented by Mr. Henry Okpala.

READ ALSO: Lassa fever: Enugu Govt. urges residents not to panic

Those present included another senatorial aspirant, Col. Geoffrey Onyejiegbu (rtd); Coordinator of Anambra APC Elders forum, Chief Innocent Obi,  Chief MC Zokas, Hon Afam Ezenwafor, Hon Azubuike Nwankwo, Hon Theo Nnorom, Hon JK Onyeka Hon Ik Chidolue, Hon Paul Ezeobi, Hon Theo Egbe, Mr. Fabian Onwughalu, Prince Ken Nnabuife and Hon Golden Iloh.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANAMBRA

2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC

— 7th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, has said the party is currently gaining ground in the state even as it suffers defection of some members in some states. It assured that none of its National Assembly members would defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party, but…

  • BRASS LNG

    FG to raise stakes in Brass, Olokola LNG

    — 7th August 2018

    “The Brass LNG and OKLNG have been fantastic in terms of their comfort zone. You can give them a 100 per cent in terms of their performance.” Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu In a fresh move to revive Brass Liquefied Natural Gas and Olokola LNG, the Federal Government said it was working towards making the…

  • shortage

    Shortage of machines for PVCs registration in llorin

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Many eligible voters in llorin, on Tuesday, expressed disappointment on their inability to register for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general elections due to shortage of registration machines. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of prospective eligible voters usually besiege various PVC registration centres without success of…

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - ARCO

    FIRS asks General Electric for proof of $2m tax remittance

    — 7th August 2018

    The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has asked General Electric (GE) International Operations Nigeria Ltd to show proof that it remitted the excessive tax it withheld from Arco Group Plc, a Nigerian oil servicing company, for nine years. According to an online medium, GE withheld tax of over $3 million from its payments to Arco…

  • Lassa fever

    Lassa fever: Enugu Govt. urges residents not to panic

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Enugu State Government on Tuesday, urged residents not to panic or entertain any fear due to the confirmed case of Lassa fever death. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Ministry of Health, had on Monday, confirmed that one patient died in a government hospital in the state. Dr Ifeanyi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share