2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, has said the party is currently gaining ground in the state even as it suffers defection of some members in some states.

It assured that none of its National Assembly members would defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party, but instead, some of the lawmakers in other parties in the state were making efforts to join the national ruling party.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Emeka Ibeh, who said this in a goodwill message he sent to the meeting of the Anambra South Senatorial Zone Stakeholders and Zonal Executives of the APC held at Elders Court, Nnewi, charge party members not relent in membership drive accepting those wanting to join the party.

The meeting, which was meant to fashion ways of repositioning the party in the zone towards ensuring success for APC in next year’s general election, saw major stakeholders and leaders of the party in the area brainstormed on the way forward.

Speaking at the meeting, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the November 18, 2017 governorship election, Mr. Dozie Ikedife (Jnr.) and three others including Hon. Okonkwo Okom emphasised on the need for peace, unity and cohesion among the stakeholders in the zone.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: DSS DG, Lawal Daura sacked

They maintained that there was serious work to be done which needed every hand to be on deck for them to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates from the zone in the forth-coming general election.

Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting where national and state assemblies’ aspirants formally informed the party of their interest to contest in the 2019 general election, the Zonal Chairman, Hon. Izuchukwu Okeke, promised a level-playing ground for all aspirants.

He equally promised that his executive and stakeholders of zone would liaise with State, Local Government and Ward Executives to ensure that the party primary in the zone was free and fair so as to have the best and popular candidates emerge.

APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu, was represented by Mr. Kenechukwu Udechukwu, while one of the senatorial aspirants, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa was represented by Mr. Henry Okpala.

READ ALSO: Lassa fever: Enugu Govt. urges residents not to panic

Those present included another senatorial aspirant, Col. Geoffrey Onyejiegbu (rtd); Coordinator of Anambra APC Elders forum, Chief Innocent Obi, Chief MC Zokas, Hon Afam Ezenwafor, Hon Azubuike Nwankwo, Hon Theo Nnorom, Hon JK Onyeka Hon Ik Chidolue, Hon Paul Ezeobi, Hon Theo Egbe, Mr. Fabian Onwughalu, Prince Ken Nnabuife and Hon Golden Iloh.