2019: Weak, selfish politicians have exited APC – Buhari

— 11th September 2018

…Accepts Expression of Interest, Nomination Form

…3m Nigerians contributed – NCAN

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, described those who exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘weak and selfish’, who could not align with the vision of his administration.

The President stated this after he  was handed the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his re-election bid in 2019 at exactly 12:01 pm, by a political group known as Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Buhari, who expressed delight on being honoured by the group made up of youths from different parts of the country, explained why he had to come out of retirement to push to realise his vision to rescue the country in 2002, adding that the country reached a hopeless state in 2006, hence he decided to contest for the Presidential position in 2007.

President Buhari said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country where selfish interest of elected leaders superseded national interest, stressing that the 2007 election in the country was a disgrace.

President Buhari told his guests, “I am honoured today to receive youths from all over the country contributing to buy the form for me. The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party.”

READ ALSO: Ngige tasks lottery business stakeholders on credibility

He added, “We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”

The President said his administration has so far completed rail project and new ones under construction, provided support for farmers, including the rehabilitation of fertilizer plants, introduction of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, which he said has reduce stealing in public service as well as provision of jobs and cash for the most vulnerable Nigerians

Deputy Chairman of NCAN, Chuckwuemeka Nwajiuba, earlier in his remarks, said the three million members of the group contributed as little as N68 to purchase the form after a triple A assessment of the performance of President Buhari.

According to him, President Buhari’s commitment to the fight against corruption, the fight against terrorism and the rejuvenation of the economy were some of the reasons that spur the group to pay for the expression of interest and the nomination form for him.

Nwajiuba said, “Nigerians for the first time in many years could see a leader who painstakingly took decisions solely on the bases of national interest, above his or anyone else’s.

“A leader who belongs to all and behooving to our country and to God only, who in His infinite mercy brought our president back from the brink of death and restored him to strength and vigour.

“These Ambassadors whose network seeks to consolidate these gains and engrain this focus, then decided to contribute their intellect, and little earnings towards ensuring that our president is encouraged to continue this service, being as is now apparent the real beneficiaries of all the toil and tenacity of purpose that now radiates from this leader, in spite of the hue and cry from a vociferous few whose strangle hold on our commonwealth has become somewhat dislodged.

“It is on account of the resolve of these ambassadors that they proceeded to obtain the nomination form for the president from the All Progressives Congress, to encourage Mr. President to seek to be re-elected for another term to help consolidate the work he is doing.

READ ALSO: Everton’s Moshiri increases ownership stake in club

“As those who have championed BUHARI…SHIP (Sincerity to one another, Honesty in al dealings, Integrity in all conduct and Performance in all service), from the onset in late 2002, through daunting travails and to this point where we all press for the consolidation of its gains. This trust is solemn and we will continue to keep it.”

The Campaign DG of Buhari’s Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the candidate (Buhari) is as fit as a fiddle and they were ready for the campaigns.

Others present at the short ceremony were, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and other presidential aides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

