– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - You must be a Nigerian…(2)
16th September 2018 - Alleged N117b debt: I haven’t committed Ekiti to any debt – Gov. Fayose
16th September 2018 - Vital business etiquette rules
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo inaugurates 20,000 unemployed youths into OYES
16th September 2018 - 2019: We won’t hand over power to thieves, says  APC
16th September 2018 - ‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’
16th September 2018 - Reasons dating while heartbroken never WORKS
16th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll restore Lagos’ glorious days – Sanwo-Olu
16th September 2018 - Alcohol and Alcoholism
16th September 2018 - WHAT on earth is he thanking me for now?
Home / Cover / National / 2019: We won’t hand over power to thieves, says  APC
POWER

2019: We won’t hand over power to thieves, says  APC

— 16th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that some politicians are planning to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during the forth-coming 2019 elections.

The ruling party, however, vowed not to return power to those it described as ‘thieves’ after the 2019 general elections, warning that the fight against corruption will continue.

Expressing sadness, the APC said that it is shocking that these ‘thieves’ have resurfaced to canvass votes of Nigerians for various elective positions, ostensibly to resume their stealing, warning that Nigerians are neither gullible nor stupid.

The statement from the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party catalogs the resounding achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

“Under this administration, the scale of recoveries from corrupt elements in the past three years by the country’s anti-graft agencies is testament that the administration’s extensive anti-corruption drive is yielding results.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: I’ll restore Lagos’ glorious days – Sanwo-Olu

“Compared to the past, successful prosecution of many corrupt persons, the hugely-successful whistle-blowing policy and voluntary return of corruptly-acquired funds and assets have shown that it is no longer business as usual and corruption is increasingly becoming unacceptable.

“Corruption can no longer define how we do things as a country. There is a new realization among well-meaning Nigerians that if we don’t kill corruption it will kill us.

“Recently, the media space has been awash with a campaign of calumny against the anticorruption efforts by the same opposition partisans and their proxies that ruined the country with their institutionalized corruption. This is expected as corruption will naturally fight back,” the statement read.

Reacting further, the APC said; “Ahead of 2019, sadly, these thieves have resurfaced to canvass votes of Nigerians for various elective positions, ostensibly to resume their stealing.

“Nigerians are neither gullible nor stupid. They have not forgotten the yoke they bore under the corrupt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regimes and deserve no more of it.

“Public funds that could have improved the education, healthcare sectors and provided infrastructure to develop the economic and social life of Nigerians are sadly in the pockets of these thieves.

“While we alert Nigerians to the plot of some politicians to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during coming elections, we urge relevant agencies to be proactively involved in tracking of election financing.

READ ALSO: WHAT on earth is he thanking me for now?

“The same people who criminally-diverted public monies to fund their political activities as brazenly displayed during past administrations, must be prevented from doing same in coming elections.

“To conclude, we share the submission of a former United States Vice President, Joe Biden that ‘Corruption is a cancer; a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity… it wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs’.

“We must continue to challenge corruption and its related vices. This is line with the Change Agenda the APC promised Nigerians. This is a promise we are committed to keep,” the statement read.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. patrick 16th September 2018 at 5:46 pm
    Reply

    APC how far/? APC is a disaster… We regret having APC in power… This media hype will save APC

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYOSE

Alleged N117b debt: I haven’t committed Ekiti to any debt – Gov. Fayose

— 16th September 2018

…challenges the DMO, banks, APC to publish any debt he owes from 2014. Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he has not committed the state to any debt either by taking bond or borrowing from any financial institution since he assumed office for the second time on October 16, 2014 till date….

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo inaugurates 20,000 unemployed youths into OYES

    — 16th September 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Reprieve came the way of unemployed youths in Osun State, at the weekend, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated 20,000 of them into the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES). During the inauguration held at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osinbajo urged the employees to demonstrate a deep sense of commitment and dedication to…

  • POWER

    2019: We won’t hand over power to thieves, says  APC

    — 16th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that some politicians are planning to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during the forth-coming 2019 elections. The ruling party, however, vowed not to return power to those it described as ‘thieves’ after the 2019 general elections,…

  • LAGOS

    JUST IN: I’ll restore Lagos’ glorious days – Sanwo-Olu

    — 16th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, assured the people of the state that if given the mandate to govern them, he would restore the lost glory of the state. Sanwo-Olu, believed to enjoy the support of the national leader…

  • MANY NORTHERNERS

    Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman

    — 16th September 2018

    “There are many of them that I have high respect for. But in terms of general assessment, I categorize their ambitions into two or three categories…” Desmond Mgboh/Kano Hon Aminu Sulaiman Garo (Fagge Federal Constituency) is the House Standing Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education and Tetfund in the House of Representatives. He is a leading…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]