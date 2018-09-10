– The Sun News
GIVE IN

2019: We won’t give in easily like Jonathan, says Atiku loyalist

— 10th September 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it would not hand over power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) like ‎former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015.

Sen. Abdul Ningi who stood-in for Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the Director General for Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation stated this, on Monday, during the campaign visit of former Vice president Atiku Abubakar to Dutse, Jigawa state.

Sen. Ningi declared that, “In 2019 it would not be rosy for the APC ‎to expect that gesture our former president did to Buhari even when the election results had not fully concluded.

READ ALSO: 2019: Isiaka decries sectional governance, promises even devt. if elected

“Jonathan ‎was a gentleman that conceded defeat even before the end of the election. We even congratulated the APC and prayed for its success in governance but this time I assure you we won’t fold-up our arms and wait to hear the story of our defeat”.

Ningi, also a governorship ‎aspirant from Bauchi State, said Atiku Abubakar and Sule Lamido have come a long way in their political careers and personal relationships, advising their supporters not to get carried away, but to support anyone of them that eventually emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

He said, “Out of 13 presidential aspirants, we have vowed to support anyone of them that eventually emerged as our Presidential candidate even though I know that Atiku Abubakar stands out amongst the rest”, he declared.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said he is hopeful that Sule Lamido, who is also in the presidential race would step down for him.

According to Atiku Abubakar, “I hope my younger brother, Alhaji Sule Lamido, would ‎respectfully step down his aspiration to enable me get the ticket to contest the presidential election next year.”

