Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

With the commencement of political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Benue State Police Command has said that it would not allow weapons such as knives, guns and the likes on campaign grounds.

The Police also advised all political parties in the state to eschew any form of bitterness and go about their campaigns peacefully.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP. Ene Okon, gave the advise, on Monday, at the Officers Mess in Makurdi while addressing stakeholders of political parties during an interactive session with the police.

Represented by his deputy, DCP Tunji Akinbola, CP Ene who told the politicians that the ban on political campaigns had been lifted, said it was important for the Police to have an interface with parties in order to remind them of their rights, duties and obligations as contained in the Public Order Act now referred to as Federal Act.

He stressed the need for political parties to obtain police permits for their rallies or processions at least 48-hour before the event and warned that acrobatic display by motorcycles riders should be controlled to avert trouble for other members of the public.

READ ALSO: Court issues bench warrant against Nigerian Railway Corporation’s MD

The Police Commissioner also emphasised that political parties must avoid friction that could lead to unnecessary bloodshed positing that the command would not tolerate destruction of campaign materials by political opponents.

Okon, while maintaining that criminal minded people could cash in on such attitude to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, however, urged the various parties to shun hate speeches which are capable of causing chaos in the state.

On their part, all the political parties in attendance promised to go about their campaigns peacefully.