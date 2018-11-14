NAN

Indigenes of Enugu West Senatorial District resident in Lagos State have resolved to vote for individuals and not political parties during the 2019 general elections.

The indigenes of the district comprising Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Udi and Oji River Local Governments made the resolution at a town hall meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu at Radisson Hotels, Lagos.

A statement by Nwagwu-Ibekaku in Enugu on Wednesday said that the indigenes including elders decried what they described as the under performance of incumbent Sen Ike Ekweremadu in the last 16 years.

The statement said that one of the leaders, Mr Baywood Ibe said the incumbent had failed in all ramifications after 16 years of sojourn at the National Assembly.

Ibe said that the town hall meeting had provided Enugu West indigenes in Lagos the opportunity to brainstorm on whom to support in the forthcoming senatorial poll in the zone.

He described Ibekaku-Nwagwu as someone who had distinguished herself at both national and international levels.

Ibe, therefore, urged every sons and daughters of the senatorial zone to go home during the elections, put party affiliation by the side and vote massively for Ibekaku-Nwagwu.

According to him, the choice of Ibekaku-Nwagwu is based on her intimidating credentials and proofs of capacity through her outstanding performance as the Special Assistant to Mr. President on Justice Sector Reform and National Coordinator, Open Government Partnership.

The other speakers aligned themselves with Ibe that the zone had been neglected in the past 16 years,

They expressed the hope that with the track record of APC candidate development would come back to the zone.

However, they were also quick to remind the APC candidate that they would serve her the same treatment if she failed to fulfill her promise.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, in her response, assured them that she would not betray the trust and confidence reposed in her.

She also appealed to them to also vote APC at all levels in Enugu, but above all to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari as his victory would make it very easy for her to achieve better result for the senatorial zone.

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos State Ohanaeze Ndigbo have expressed support for the candidacy of Ibekaku-Nwagwu.

Some of the Ohaneze leaders in Lagos State present include the Ezeigbo 1 of Ibeju-Lekki, Chief Chris Offia; Nkechi Agubuzor, the Women Leader; the Secretary General, Ohaneze Lagos State; Mr Egwuonu Ani; Eze Omelu Ora 1 of Egede Kingdom and High Chief Innocent Okeanonife.

