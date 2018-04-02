The Sun News
2019: We must encourage new generation to take over –IBB

2nd April 2018

John Adams, Minna

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda has said it is time for old generation politicians to leave the stage and to pave way for the younger ones to steer the ship of the state.

Babangida, who spoke in Minna, capital of Niger State, insisted that the old generation have overstayed in the corridor for too long, and, within the period, have failed the country.

The former leader made the call when a new political movement, “The New Nigeria” led by its leader, Moses Siloko Siasia, visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, yesterday.

IBB said he and other like-minds had, as far back in 1989, advocated the possibility of handing over the country’s leadership to younger people who have the passion and zeal to propel it on the path of development and growth but the older generation was recalcitrant then.

He said history has shown that a nation’s development fulcrum progresses better in the hands of younger generation, which he said, is more adventurous and full of fresh ideas.

Citing the example of former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, IBB said at 31, Gowon did well in keeping the country together and developing its infrastructure some of which are visible up till today, and added that “some of us assumed leadership at a very young age.

“The older generation must give way for the new one. We have become analogue but this is a digital age; so the young people should be supported to use their digital knowledge to move the country forward,” he averred.

The former military president said he was fascinated when the Not Too Young To Rule Bill was presented in the House of Representatives and had followed the ensuing debate since then, adding that “some of us believe in that aspiration and would support its realisation.”

Siasia said the group was in Minna to consult and seek the blessing of the former leader for a new Nigeria, a new ideology ahead of 2019.

