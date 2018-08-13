– The Sun News
2019: We can't help you secure tickets, Okowa, Ibori tell PDP aspirants

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and a former governor of the state, James Ibori, have urged aspirants for various elective positions to work towards convincing party delegates to vote for them as they cannot assure anybody automatic ticket to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag.

They described the PDP as one large family strengthened by brotherly love where an individual’s ambition cannot subsume collective interest.

Speaking at the weekend during 70th birthday celebration of Sen. Patrick Osakwe and grand reception in honour of Chief James Ibori at Ugiliamai in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of state, the political leaders, emphasised that members of PDP believe in the supremacy of the party where collective interest supersedes personal interest.

According to Governor Okowa, “When we continue to partner together, we add value to this family, the PDP family, the family means well for our state.”

Okowa who described Senator Osakwe as a ranking Senator who has contributed to the development of the country, stated, “I thank Senator Osakwe for accepting me as his son and stepping down for me during the Senatorial race in 2011. I thank him (Senator Osakwe) and our former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue for their humility, for being role models for us.”

Ibori on his part, said “we must understand that Delta is a very complex state, we must learn to subsume our personal interest for the good of the state. Those who are vying for political offices should go and look for delegates and get their support, because Chief Ibori and the governor cannot help you, get your people to support you to enable you win.”

He thanked Senator Osakwe for his contributions to the PDP from its inception.

Immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan described Senator Osakwe as a man who has been active in Nigeria’s economic scene before his sojourn into politics where he has effectively represented his people.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Benjamin Elue congratulated Senator Osakwe for clocking 70 years, adding that Senator Osakwe “is a dashing friendly man who loves competition.”

Sen. Osakwe thanked leaders of the party for attending the event and urged Deltans to support Governor Okowa to complete his two tenure in office.

 

