The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - 2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on Continental Free Trade Agreement
16th April 2018 - 2018 guber: I was betrayed by those l made in office – Fayemi
16th April 2018 - Pope emeritus marks 91st birthday
16th April 2018 - Fight involving 150 people breaks out at temple in Indiana
16th April 2018 - APC announces new website, social media accounts
16th April 2018 - Police officers held for questioning over invasion of outpost by gang
16th April 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos Tourism Summit begins
16th April 2018 - Trump morally unfit to be President, says Comey
16th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit opens in Abuja
Home / National / 2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners
CAMPAIGNERS Kama

2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners

— 16th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A former Military Governor of Plateau State during the regime of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Maj.-Gen. Aliyu Adu Umar Kama (rtd), has urged those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 to wait till 2023.

According to Kama, it would be unwise for anyone, irrespective of their inclinations, to want to contest against President Buhari come 2019.

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, are among prominent persons that had indicated interest to contest for the number one seat in the country next year.

Kama spoke at the weekend at the Hoba Community Grand Reception for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, by the Hoba Elders Council.

According to him, the Hoba people of Adamawa State are grateful to President Buhari for appointing two of their sons as SGF successively and pledged continuous support for the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said the council believes that it is only when the local communities are organised that meaning dialogue and collaboration can take place and lead to meaningful development.

In his response, Mustapha pledged to conduct himself creditably in office and that he would work hard to ensure that at the end of his service, his people would be proud of him.

He acknowledged the individual and collective role and contribution of some of the dignitaries to his political career, beginning with his nomination into the then constituent assembly in old Gongola State.

He also thanked the community for nurturing him and propelling his growth and development and other young people to become useful members of the society and implored them to continue to foster their traditional values of formidable unity, love, mutual care and responsibility for all their families and children.

He recalled that all his life he had lived and pursued his political activities from Yola North, and not Hong.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CAMPAIGNERS Kama

2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners

— 16th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Military Governor of Plateau State during the regime of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Maj.-Gen. Aliyu Adu Umar Kama (rtd), has urged those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 to wait till 2023. According to Kama, it would be unwise for anyone, irrespective of their inclinations, to want to…

  • AGREEMENT Buhari

    Industrial Council backs Buhari on Continental Free Trade Agreement

    — 16th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. President Buhari had, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement….

  • BETRAYED fayemi

    2018 guber: I was betrayed by those l made in office – Fayemi

    — 16th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, declared that many of the people he made when he was governor of the state later betrayed him after he lost the June 21, 2014 for a re-election. Fayemi also said he has forgiven the ‘betrayers’ whom he said allegedly sponsored…

  • APC Websites

    APC announces new website, social media accounts

    — 16th April 2018

    The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, announced the debut of its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts. This was after the party recently acknowledged that it had no official Twitter handle and distanced itself from a Twitter handle, @APCNigeria. The @APCNigeria twitter handle which is, however, a verified account, on Saturday, made…

  • Cult gang take Police OUTPOST

    Police officers held for questioning over invasion of outpost by gang

    — 16th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some police officers attached to an outpost in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, are facing interrogation by authorities of the State Police Command following the invasion of the outpost by a gang hoodlums suspected to be cultists last week. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share