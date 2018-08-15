– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - 2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged
15th August 2018 - One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion
15th August 2018 - US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services
15th August 2018 - IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls
15th August 2018 - Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta
15th August 2018 - Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging
15th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo
15th August 2018 - Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections
15th August 2018 - Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
15th August 2018 - Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault
Home / National / 2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged
VOTE

2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged

— 15th August 2018

…As Catholics begin prayer for Nigerians to vote in good leaders in 2019

Philip Nwosu

As the 2019 elections draw near, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians to vote in God-fearing leaders by exercising their franchise wisely.

The cleric said that, “Nigeria is in a dilemma, a state of economic woes and insecurity because Nigerians failed to use their votes to bring in good leaders”.

Rev. Martins, who addressed reporters during the 2018 Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Lagos Archdiocese convention said, “Nigerians should use their conscience to vote in the kind of leaders they need ”.

The church also said that it would start a monthly prayer session which would hold every last Friday of the month in all Churches under diocese towards the success of the 2019 elections.

“This is the church’s own way of praying for peace and credible conduct of the polls.”

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, to maintain decorum in the church, have also banned public endorsement of politicians ahead of the election.

It sent out a circular to all religious and faithful in all Catholic Churches in Nigeria to avoid endorsing any candidate or political party, but to educate members to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote according to their conscience.

President of CMO John Aigbokhaode said “the three-day 2018 annual convention was geared at praying together for our family and the country”.

RED ALSO: One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion

One thousand and six hundred members were on Sunday inducted by the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins during the induction ceremony Mass held at St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, on Sunday.

Earlier in his homily, the Clergy prayed that God will send an angel to revive the country and put the country on the right track in 2019.

He admonished fateful in the country to pray to the Lord that answers by fire to answer the prayers of the people of Nigeria, adding that they must also pray and know that the God will also answer them in a gentle still breeze.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VOTE

2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged

— 15th August 2018

…As Catholics begin prayer for Nigerians to vote in good leaders in 2019 Philip Nwosu As the 2019 elections draw near, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians to vote in God-fearing leaders by exercising their franchise wisely. The cleric said that, “Nigeria is in a dilemma, a state of…

  • ANAMBRA

    One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion

    — 15th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Medical experts are presently battling to save the life a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Gift Oroke, who sustained severe burns following kerosene explosion leading to fire outbreak in their apartment at No 7, Dike Ezeagu Street, Ugwuagba Obosi, Anambra State. The explosion also burnt completely, an eight-room service quarters in the apartment destroying…

  • EMBASSY

    US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services

    — 15th August 2018

    The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in its Abuja office till further notice. The embassy explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold for the time being. It, however, said that Consular operations in Lagos would not be affected, the mission said in…

  • IPAC

    IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls

    — 15th August 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa State chapter, has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Adamawa State Government to organise and conduct local government council elections. The state’s chairman of IPAC, Kevin Iliya Agowa, said IPAC would initiate necessary legal action to ensure the state government complies with the…

  • CHILDREN

    Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba No fewer than 100 lost but found children have been re-united with their families in the last one year by the Delta State Government. Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in the state, Mrs. Omatsola Williams made this known at a ministerial briefing in Asaba. She said a total of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share