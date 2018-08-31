– The Sun News
31st August 2018 - 2019: Uzoh picks PDP senatorial form, promises quality representation
31st August 2018 - MTN Project Fame winner decries stereotype in Nigeria music
31st August 2018 - Saraki Replies Not Too Young To Run, Says Declaration ‘Made In Good Faith’
31st August 2018 - UEFA not likely to use VAR during current Champions League matches – President
31st August 2018 - Ex-Ogun Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez defects to ADC, declares senatorial ambition
31st August 2018 - Bournemouth banking on past experiences to beat Chelsea says Howe
31st August 2018 -  FG approves new Police Academy in Anambra
31st August 2018 - APGA, the only unblemished party in Nigeria – National Chair
31st August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari, Merkel meet in Aso Rock
31st August 2018 - Poor power supply: Discos owe NBET N103bn
2019: Uzoh picks PDP senatorial form, promises quality representation

— 31st August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

Philanthropist and chairman/CEO of GOCUZ Group Limited, Chief Obinna Uzoh,  has joined the race for the Anambra South senatorial zone in the 2019 general election.

Uzoh,  who picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said his aim was to give quality representation to the Anambra South senatorial zone.

The senatorial hopeful told Daily Sun that if elected as senator in the 2019 polls,  he will work assiduously to attract federal presence to Anambra South senatorial zone, as well as initiating legislations that will impact positively on the people of the zone and the country at large.

READ ALSO FG approves new Police Academy in Anambra

Uzoh added that he would ensure that the ecological challenges facing communities in the zone received  serious attention,  stating  as an individual,  he has always contributed his quota to ensure that there is meaningful development in his area.

According to him,  his election as a senator,  would afford him the opportunity to continue to serve his people on a larger scale.

“If elected  as a senator I will give quality representation to Anambra South senatorial zone. I have always been passionate about the well being of my people. For several years, I have been contributing my quota to the development of my state. Therefore,  as a senator,  I would ensure quality representation to the zone,” Uzoh stated.

The  business mogul had established several small scale enterprises for indigenes of Anambra State; involved in road construction/rehabilitation of rural roads in Anambra State; provision of boreholes, rural electrification and donation of transformers to towns and villages in Anambra State; financial and moral assistance to Non-Governmental Organizations across the country.

Besides,  has also built and donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Skill Acquisition Centre at the All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha; built and donated hostel to the Catholic Church, wherein students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka live at Amansea as well as established special fund for assistance to pregnant women, widows, disabled people, and people with heart, kidney, lung, sight and spinal cord problems.

Share