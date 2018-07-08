2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

There have been this rumour about your interest to seek your party’s nomination as the presidential candidate in 2019. Can you tell us if you are still interested in seeking the nomination? I have been consulting across the country since I left as the chairman of the party. It’s just consultations and not endorsement. But it gives you an opportunity to feel the pulse and it will tell you whether to go forward or not to go forward. The consultations have been quite positive and I believe it is fair enough to come to the conclusion that one should join other equally capable party men and women who have shown interest in seeking the party’s nomination for the 2019 presidential election. At this stage, it is to seek for the party’s nomination. The successful nominees will become the candidate that will stand for the election. But first thing first. If one’s party does not put him forward, you can’t say you are contesting for presidency yet. At this stage, I have come to the conclusion that it is okay, based on the consultations that I have had. Those who have shown interest are equally capable. We do not know how many more will show interest, but whatever it is, power comes from God. The party men and women will decide who will be the candidate. I will subject myself to the will of God and the decision of the party men and women whenever it is made. Have you formally intimated the party of your intention? I have not written to the party, but who do you consult with? It is the same party men and women that you consult informally. One has to come to the decision to seek for nomination before one even seeks formally. Everything is stage by stage. What remains now is, very soon, I will start formal visits to the various organs of the party and when the party comes out with the guidelines, that in my opinion, will be the appropriate time to write. Guidelines and timetable for the primaries have not come out. I believe when the national executive committee of the party approves the guidelines and time table for the primaries, I believe that will be appropriate to formally write to the party. It does not mean one should not or cannot visit the party to inform them now, but formal notification, in my opinion, should come when definite timetable and guidelines for the primaries are released by the party. For me, I have known governance for sometime at state level. I served Kaduna for three years as commissioner for finance and economic planning. I came in from the private sector. I have private sector experience, especially banking. I governed this complex state for eight years. I have legislative experience, having been in the Senate for a two-term of eight years. I got a bonanza when the party leadership fell on my laps, to know about managing political party.

If you cannot manage your party, even if you are elected, you will have problems governing. If you can’t manage the legislature and build cordial relationship such that key legislations that can take this country forward are passed, then governance becomes complex for you. If you cannot manage complex society such as Kaduna, which is a mini-Nigeria, you cannot manage Nigeria. God has so designed that one has passed through all these processes. These, to me, are advantages, but, of course, it does not mean that it is a forgone conclusion. Somebody who may have not prepared himself in governance at all may find himself in government, but the country will pay a price for that. I believe I have these advantages. Others may have their own advantage, but at the end of the day, the people will decide. Are you prepared for the office? What do you mean? How do you prepare for the office of the president? You look at the responsibility of the office of the president and if you look at the circumstances that we are in now – security and economic challenges, unemployment, the threat to the unity of the country because of mutual suspicion of one another, corrosion of what binds us as one entity, government at conflict with itself – if you take one issue after the other, you will see that one has encountered across one issue or the other. On the security challenges in the country, I served as the governor of Kaduna State where I was able to mobilise the citizens of Kaduna State, irrespective of where they came from in Nigeria, earned their confidence and they worked with me and supported me and we were able to restore normalcy that people thought was impossible. Managing complex security issues is not new to me. Managing complex people of societies is not new to me. If you look at it from that perspective, one is prepared for the job. Again, managing a party in crisis. If we did not manage the party well, we would not be talking about PDP by now. It’s not as if we did not fall out, but the fall out was not significant enough to threaten the PDP, as a matter of fact, the trajectory is the PDP is actually going up and not going down. You can look at what is happening or about to happen in the All Progressive Congress, which is likely going to split into two or three after their convention. We had a few people who moved out of the PDP, but there was no split. Myself and my team and the rest of the leaders of the party were able to achieve that. Because of my balanced nature, I was able to manage the mutual suspicion either on ethnic or religious coloration while I was in Kaduna. I was called names, but I was happy because I was for none and I was for all. As the president, you have to be for all Nigerians. My life history has been that. Of course, I was lucky that I went to secondary school in the East. That impacted on me positively. At a young age, I became exposed to almost every Nigerian because my school was a reflection of every ethnic group in Nigeria. That kind of upbringing is something that sticks in you and moulds you. Nothing will be strange to me in terms of governance. I believe we did fairly well in Kaduna State not just in terms of keeping the peace, not just being fair and equitable in terms of treating people, but also in terms of development and treating people. No part of the state cried that I was favouring one part against the other. Even in terms of the job we did, they were quality enough relative to the money that we had. I am out of office now for 11 years and when I drive through the roads that we constructed 15 years ago and I see they don’t have pot holes, I marvel. But look at what we have now, three months after rehabilitation, you are back to square one. But then, a tree does not make a forest. It is for us to be able to build a team and to hold the team accountable. The president must be able to build a good team that is reflective of Nigeria and the team is capable and must work as one and not in conflict with each other. You cannot have institutions of government going different direction on same issue. If I find myself in the office of the president and such happens, it is either one of them goes or both of them leave, depending on what the issues are. The question of managing one of them because of personal relationship must not be there because it is national interest that is the issue.

What is your reaction to the allegations that the fight against corruption is targeted at some people? I think Nigerians read the statement by the British High Commissioner cautioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent National Electoral Commission not to take side and I think it was a good call. I still believe that key institutions of state mean well for Nigeria. It is the political elements amongst us who are desperate for power that are behind the attempt to destroy the institution in order to cling to power. I honestly do not believe that is the overwhelming view of men and women that work in these institutions. We have to be careful as politicians because if we destroy these institutions, Nigeria will pay a heavy price. If you politicize issues of our security, if you politicize the issues of economic develop, you will be destroying Nigeria. It is not only politicians that are corrupt. There are public servants that are corrupt. There are people in the army and other security services that are corrupt. You find people in educational institutions that are corrupt. But what makes the headlines is the politicians that are seen as corrupt. If you are a governor and you think that the best way to taint certain individuals who want to be governor is to use institutions of state because your party is ruling to harm them or scuttle their ambition, you may succeed, but the party may bring somebody who may give you a tougher fight or a run for your money. Each candidate must field a candidate any way, so if it is not this person, it may be the other person. By the time you mess all these things up, you can meet up with a candidate that you may regret having such a candidate.