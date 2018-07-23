2019: USAID, IRI partner political parties on manifesto, promise delivery

– The Sun News
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The International Republican Institute (IRI) and State Working Committees (SWC) of leading political parties in Sokoto State, have agreed to organise citizens/constituency outreaches ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The aim, according to the organisers, was to develop party policies/manifestos development and enhance the participation of citizens in all political processes.

This was part of the outcome of a weeklong workshop organised by the IRI in conjunction with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with the theme, “Citizens engagement and communication development”, for the two parties in the state.

The workshop, held separately for political party leaders, women in politics and civil society organizations, was anchored by Sunday Alao and Husna Hassan, the IRI Senior Programme Officer and Resident Programme Officer, respectively.

It also featured paper presentation on improving political party communication; strengthening political party engagement; and developing political party policies.

On his part, Alao said the purpose of the workshop was targeted towards strategies to improve party communication.

He also enlightened the parties’ SWCs that improve party communications would provide avenue for public participation, interaction with citizens’ on party platforms, and correct leaders and elected officials, around common programmes.

“Party communication will help publicise party strengths, achievements and future plans. Advocate and support policies/programmes of government, mobilise support and correct misinformation, and other false notions held by the public,” he stated.

