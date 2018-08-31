2019: Unite to sack Buhari, Wike tells PDP candidates

…Bafarawa commends gov for stabilising Rivers’ politics

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to forge a common-front to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Wike urged the presidential aspirants to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate after the presidential primary.

He spoke yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a condolence visit by PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, over the death of the Attorney General, Emmanuel Aguma.

He said: “What we are saying is that all of us must put our heads together to remove this government that does not mean well for Nigerians. Power comes from God. If God says it is you, there is nothing any man can do about it. Man can only struggle.”

Wike said every member of the PDP must work as a team for the party to emerge victorious in 2019.

On Aguma’s death, Wike thanked the former Sokoto State governor for his condolence visit.

He said the burial process would begin on September 12, 2018, with a lecture on the life and times of the late attorney general, while actual burial will be on September 15, 2018.

The governor described Aguma as a dependable ally who stood by his administration to the end of his life.

In his remarks, Bafarawa said that the visit was to condole with Wike. He said human beings will taste death at some point and prayed God to grant the late attorney-general paradise.

Meanwhile, Bafarawa has commended Wike for his concerted efforts in stabilising Rivers politics and for transforming the state.

The former Sokoto governor said he has no regret joining PDP, adding that Nigeria can only be better under the leadership of a democrat, and not under a military man as a president.

He said the nation needs a president that has democratic credentials, saying a true democrat is better than a retired military general.

Bafarawa made the statements yesterday, while addressing Rivers delegates at the party’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Speaking further, Bafarawa stated that his reason for not regretting being a PDP member, is because of respect and recognition accorded him by the party leadership.

He said: “I am in Port Harcourt to seek the support of PDP delegates in the forthcoming presidential primary. I am also here to seek the advice of PDP delegates as it concerns the presidential primary.

“The most important thing the country needs now is a good economy, security and education. These are the key areas we want to delve into when given the opportunity. We want to see how we can take this country out of the mess it has found itself.

“I am a true democrat. There is a difference between somebody who is an army general, somebody who was train to kill and defend himself than a true democrat.”

He urged the delegates to be weary of politicians that would come to induce them with all kinds of overtures.

In his response, PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, commended the party’s presidential aspirant for coming to Rivers to solicit for their support.

Obuah noted that power comes from God and assured him that Rivers delegates would give 100 percent votes to PDP candidate.

He said: “You are a man of honour; the young generation will emulate you. If God wills, you will have our votes. We, in Rivers State, are going to give 100 percent votes.”