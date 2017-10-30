The Sun News
2019: Unite against the opposition, Ebonyi Gov's wife tells PDP

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachel Umahi, on Monday, called on the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, especially at various ward levels, to eschew rancour and unite.

This, she said, has become necessary so as not to give the opposition parties the opportunity to win the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Mrs. Umahi made the call in Onueke Township Stadium during the inauguration of Rachel Umahi Women for Akubaraoha 2019, Ezza South Local Government Area chapter.

This was even as she appealed to the different communities in the council area to embrace peace which she described as a panacea for growth and sustainable development.

She noted that there was no need for division and bickering since they had common mission which is majorly to hold firm control of the state’s government as well as supporting the present government in the state led by Engr. David Umahi to succeed.

She noted that there was nothing the Ezza South people could not achieve if they could embrace peace, unity and love for one another. She advised those in the authority to exhibit humility while the people should also respect constituted authority for peaceful coexistence.

She commended the Chairman of Ezza South council area, Sunday Ogodo, for the mammoth crowd he gathered to receive her and her entourage.

In his speech, the Council boss, Ogodo, eulogised the governor’s wife for her good disposition towards the people of Ebonyi State through her pet projects.

He added that over 400 widows from the council area have benefitted from Mrs Umahi’s widows empowerment scheme of not less than #100,000.00 each, as well as empowerment of youths and women with #250,000 each to start business of their choice.

He described Umahi’s wife as a life transformer, noting that God had used her to transform many lives in the state and assured her of the full support of the people of the area toward the re-election bid of Governor Umahi.

In their separate speeches, the Member, representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency, Lazarus Ogbee, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Fidelis Nweze and the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Euphemia Nwali, commended the Governor and his wife for keeping to their campaign promises and assured them of victory come 2019. ENDS

