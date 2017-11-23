The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics
23rd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
23rd November 2017 - Ndigbo and self-determination
23rd November 2017 - Ekiti: When US envoy came calling
23rd November 2017 - Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma
23rd November 2017 - Buhari sets up commitee to audit recovered loot
23rd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
23rd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa
23rd November 2017 - PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan
23rd November 2017 - Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees
Home / National / 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics

2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics

— 23rd November 2017

By Freedom Nwali

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi was recently quoted to have “wished” President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. Umahi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, has frantically set the ball rolling for President Buhari’s eventual second term re-election, to the consternation of his political party. Incidentally, Umahi is the chairman of South-East Governors Forum.

To some, it is a surprise endorsement from an opposition governor. But to others, who understand Umahi, it is an opportunist statement and a desperate political journey to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The writing is there, the body language gives credence to what many now see as an eventual reality, if left unchecked by those who laboured to build the APC, most importantly, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.  People who are conversant with Umahi’s political life and nature would fully comprehend the length to which he can go to achieve any desire, and that pervades his political world.

Elected in 2015 in what was challenged as a controversial election, many saw his eventual emergence as the height of political manipulation.

Umahi’s political romance with every politician across the divide, like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, sacked former SGF, Babachir Lawal, some ministers in the Buhari administration and a host of APC members only serves as a means to actualise his avowed political goal. It is worrisome and hypocritical that the same man who, as the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, constituted barriers that opposed and denied Buhari access to campaign in Ebonyi during the last election is now singing his praise. It is apparent that Umahi’s soul is inthe  APC while his body is presently in the PDP. He is now a politician with dual parties.

To fully understand Umahi, one needs to take a look at the domestic politics pushing him. While as governor of Abia State, Ogbonnaya Onu, who is Umahi’s kinsman, nurtured Umahi to what he is today. Umahi rewarded Onu by working against him in the election he contested against Chief Martin Elechi in 2007. He made the destruction of the goodwill Onu has as a foundation for his own rise. So when, through Onu and other founding members, APC won the presidential election, envy surfaced and the backbiting continued.

Umahi was Deputy Governor to Elechi. The former governor made Umahi the state PDP chairman and later his deputy. It was a position and a veritable opportunity that Umahi used to accumulate wealth and influence that positioned him to challenge the former governor’s pronouncement of former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, as the preferred candidate. Umahi paid Elechi well by not only challenging him but also constituting a phantom probe of an administration he was part and parcel of.

Umahi courted former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, won the election and disappeared. He is today courting members of Buhari’s inner circle to launch himself into APC. This is widely viewed in Ebonyi as another move to sabotage the massive gains already made by Ebonyi APC, following the massive defection of former Labour Party and PDP members to the APC. As I write, a supposedly breakaway faction of the APC in Ebonyi, which had allegedly been secretly funded, has returned to the party and is now working with the actual leadership of the party, led by Dr. Onu.

Ebonyi State APC has the highest newly registered members across the federation. With the entrance of former governor, Elechi and his team, the APC, under the leadership of Onu, is poised to wrest power from Umahi. The ground is fertile for that because Umahi’s policies are a disservice to the development of the state. Having Umahi in APC can never add any value to the fortunes of the party. Rather, it would diminish and introduce impunity to the burgeoning progress already being recorded. Ordinarily, the street argument would have been that political parties are as open as places of worship, which one cannot be barred from being part of. But Ebonyi people appear resolute that having Umahi on a progressive platform like the APC would be a great disservice!

APC at the national level should understand that there must be reward for fidelity and faithfulness in a system. The labour of committed APC members in Ebonyi State, in building the party to what it is today, should not be sacrificed for the entrance of a governor. What happened to some founding members of the APC that lost their state’s political structures to new entrants, which resulted in the decamping of such persons should be guarded from repeating itself, especially as we approach an election year.

Should Umahi decide to join the APC, he should be treated like a latecomer. There should be no preferential treatment. 

• Nwali, a political affairs analyst, wrote from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics

— 23rd November 2017

By Freedom Nwali The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi was recently quoted to have “wished” President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. Umahi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, has frantically set the ball rolling for President Buhari’s eventual second term re-election, to the consternation of his political party. Incidentally, Umahi…

  • Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who were re-elected last Saturday for a second term, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Wife of the late member who represented…

  • Ekiti: When US envoy came calling

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Adesina Wahab The July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State is months away but the gladiators, especially in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have started serious groundwork. The election is attracting attention because of some factors. Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, who is also chairman, PDP Governors’…

  • Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo Rev. Emmanuel Obimma known in the local parlance as Ebube-Muonso, is a Catholic Priest in the Archdiocese of Onitsha and the spiritual leader of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries, Uke, Anambra State. He speaks on the need for the legislature to come up with laws that would criminalise the buying and selling of…

  • Buhari sets up commitee to audit recovered loot

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated an Audit Committee on the Recovery of Stolen Assets, within and outside Nigeria. The committee has three members and is expected to submit a report in four weeks to the president. The members are: Mr. Olufemi Lijadu; Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mr. Mohammed Nami. The…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share