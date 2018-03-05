2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The people of Ukwa-Ngwa have unanimously adopted Governor Okezie lkpeazu as their consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State.

Speaking during an enlarged meeting of Ukwa Ngwa people, tagged: “The great Ukwa-Ngwa declaration,” held at Okpuala Ngwa parade ground, the people who spoke through their leaders, Elder Emma Adaelu, former Senate president, Adolphus Wabara, Chief Chukwu Wachukwu and the convener of the event, Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba, said the governor has distinguished himself as a true son of Ukwa-Ngwa land.

Ufomba said Ikpeazu has changed the narratives of performance efficiency in Abia State, adding that they cannot deny him the needed home-base support.

They said: “The people of Ukwa-Ngwa are bonded by blood, common destiny, vision and sentiments to speak with one voice and make proclamation in support of their son, Dr Okezie lkpeazu for another term in office.”

Also, Chibuike Nwokeukwu, who read out the declaration for the people of Ukwa-Ngwa, said the governor deserves second term in office in the interest of equity, justice and fair play.

Responding, Governor Okezie lkpeazu, flanked by the deputy governor, Ude Okochukwu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Chikwendu Kalu and others, assured he will not disappoint the people of Ukwa Ngwa.

He urged them to ensure they get their permanent voters card (PVC) to vote Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections.

lkpeazu thanked the people of Ukwa Ngwa for the maximum support and for adopting him for second term in office. He appreciated the traditional head of Ukwa-Ngwa, Eze Bernard Enweremadu and royal fathers in Ukwa Ngwa for the honour done him. The governor advised the people to shun the antics of enemies of democracy and sustain their support for the PDP-led government in the state.

Royal blessings were later bestowed on Ikpeazu by traditional rulers in Ukwa-Ngwa, led by the traditional head of Ukwa-Ngwa, Eze Bernard Enweremadu and Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick.