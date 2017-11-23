The Sun News
2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari

2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari

— 23rd November 2017

• Faults Okorocha’s position on govs’ endorsement

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said governors have no right to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019.

Tinubu said this to newsmen after he, in company with former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, met with leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, behind closed doors, yesterday.

The meeting, which was also attended by Afenifere chieftains, including its Secretary General, Chief Sheinde Arogbofa, sources said, may not be unconnected with preparations for the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu arrived Akure by 12.00pm, yesterday, and he was received by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was was accompanied by some APC stalwarts in the South West.

It was gathered that issues affecting the interest of Yoruba, in the 2019 general elections, were discussed at the meeting. Sources also said the meeting may be aimed at finding a common course for Yoruba leaders ahead of general polls.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the closed door meeting, Tinubu said no governor can endorse Buhari for second term and that no governor has the right to appropriate the power of endorsement to him self.

He said president Buhari  is a man who believes in due process and rule of law, and added that due process will be followed in the choice of the party’s candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

However, he said no law would be violated if the National Executive Committee (NEC)  of the party and APC members endorse Buhari as the party’s sole candidate.

On why he visite Fasoranti, Tinubu said: “I have come to appreciate our father, Chief Fasoranti, and his leadership of Afenifere. He has been a worthy leader in Yorubaland.”

The meeting between Tinubu and Fasoranti  was the first, in over 10 years, as both leaders had parted ways since the birth of Afenifere Renewal Group allegedly influenced by Tinubu in 2003.

Tinubu had, on several occasions alleged Fasoranti fraternised with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. In 2014, when Fasoranti and Afenifere supported the National Political Reforms Conference organised by Jonathan, Tinubu and his political party were against the confab and allegedly worked against implementation of its (confab) report.

However, the meeting between the duo was reportedly facilitated by Chief Akande and some leaders of Afenifere.

