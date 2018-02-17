The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto

2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto

— 17th February 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National Leader of All Progressive Party (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, arrived Sokoto State to meet with former governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as part of his reconciliation task.

Tinubu was received by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and accompanied by APC chieftain, Alhaji idi Farouk, held a closed door meeting with his hosts at both the Government House and at Senator Wamakko’s residence in Gawun Nama Area of the state capital.

Sources said the APC leader also held a private meeting with the state Governor Tambuwal.

Wamakko is widely known as the main political gladiator in the state with influence cutting across Zamfara and Kebbi states.

The meeting was later expanded to include Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and National Vice Chairman of APC (North West), Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir.

In a brief interview with Journalists shortly after the meeting, Tinubu said he was in Sokoto for a family meeting, adding that “Family members meet regularly to talk to each other and I’m here for that purpose.”

