2019: Tinubu, Akande storm Owerri, meet with Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, two leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the West, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to Governor Rochas Okorochas of Imo State.
The APC national leader, Tinubu and Chief Akande met with Okorocha in the Imo State Government House, Owerri.
Details of the meeting were not known as at press time, but sources said it was not unconnected with the 2019 general elections.
In a chat with newsmen after the meeting, Tinubu described the recent letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari as mere playing of politics between two friends.
He also described the letter “as a very good awareness since both (Obasanjo and Buhari) came from the same military background.”
The APC leader noted that there was no restriction for Obasanjo to see President Buhari, wondering why he opted to do a letter to him.
He, therefore, said: “He wrote in it about the government, it’s a very good awareness on his part and they are both from the same background, I believe that it’s the doctrine of militaryofficers because he has unrestricted access to the president either through the Council of State or any other means to see the current president privately, and he was his junior in the army.
“So I think Obasanjo was playing politics with his public letter, that’s all I  see, he could have used other means, he met him in the AU too, he has a way of discussing privately, but the letter is being responded to by the government.”
Also speaking on Obasanjo’s Coalition of Nigeria, Tinubu retorted that “this is not the appropriate time for me to respond” saying that the country is still under a democracy.
“The appropriate time is not now for response of the coalition movement, but we are in a democracy where in a country that is a signatory to the Charter of the United Nation, so there is free movement, free association, free speech; it is very good,” he said.
