The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attack: IPOB backs Danjuma’s call
25th March 2018 - ‘Call to Anarchy’ – APC condemns Danjuma comment
25th March 2018 - IGP okays marine base for Edo
25th March 2018 - Nigerian internet subscribers more than 100 million – NCC
25th March 2018 - Taraba CAN chair dies in motor accident
25th March 2018 - PHED loses 9 transformers to vandals
25th March 2018 - Buhari deserves second term, says Faleke
25th March 2018 - APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate

2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate

— 26th March 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

 The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NiM) has endorsed a steering team co-chaired by legal luminary and rights advocate, Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and a medical expert and son of former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa,  Abduljalil, to agree on a strategy plan and presidential candidate for the coalition, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

NiM, a coalition of 35 registered political parties, labour and civil society leaders, women groups, youth movements, coalition of persons with special needs, professional icons, eminent national leaders and other prominent stakeholders in Nigeria, believes it can offer a credible alternative in the 2019 general elections.

The movement believes “Nigeria is tilting rapidly towards social, political disharmony, anarchy and requires urgent political actions to stem the drift.”

It called on every Nigerian adult to participate in the recruitment process of public office holders who seek elective offices. In a communique issued by NiM Deputy Director General, Mallam Naseer Kura, yesterday, the group said they will work together towards what they call “overthrowing the current decadent pauperising political order in Nigeria and, to replace it with a prospering democratic and inclusive political system and culture.

“The present governance structure of Nigeria must be constitutionally redefined and structured to be more democratic and citizen inclusive. There must be a concerted drive to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all and such new Nigeria, in our view, must guarantee the safety and freedom of each citizen of Nigeria. 

“That wanton killings in whatever guise of Nigerians is unacceptable and viewed in serious terms as pure failure of governance and political system at both the national and sub–national strata. Every Nigerian adult must, as a matter of social responsibility, obtain a voter’s card and participate in the recruitment process of public office holders, who seek elective offices, and that the grand coalition, as an interventionist force, should interface with all willing political forces who share the above stand towards developing standards for all aspirants or candidates aspiring for elective office in the 2019 elections.”

 NiM promised to engage in “grassroots and mass media mobilisation, at all levels, with special focus on local communities and the youths, ahead of the 2019 electoral revolution initiated by the movement, organise rallies and meetings with socio-cultural groups across the country with a view to pursuing our agenda for inclusiveness and collective ownership of the grand coalition of NIM. Hold zonal, state and local government summits, simultaneously, for the sole purpose of ensuring that all adult Nigerians, not only obtain their voter’s cards but vote for the candidates who meet the agreed standards set by the grand coalition as the Summit Commission researches, production of documentaries, information leaflets, jingles and also, production and distribution of the NiM newsletters in English and all the major Nigerian languages towards the mobilisation of all Nigerians for the 2019 ideological paradigm shift in power configuration of Nigeria.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate

— 26th March 2018

Chukwudi Nweje  The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NiM) has endorsed a steering team co-chaired by legal luminary and rights advocate, Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and a medical expert and son of former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa,  Abduljalil, to agree on a strategy plan and presidential candidate for the coalition, ahead of the 2019…

  • Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG

    — 26th March 2018

    • Says 6 girls unaccounted for   • No information yet on Leah Sharibu –IGP Chukwudi Nweje; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri federal Government has said 113 girls were abducted from the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, contrary to earlier reports that 110 were taken.      It also…

  • Herdsmen attack: IPOB backs Danjuma’s call

    — 26th March 2018

    • Asks South East gov, Ohanaeze to emulate ex-soldier’s courage • APC, PDP fight over statement Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has tasked the South-East governors and the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to emulate Lt. Gen. Danjuma by summoning the courage to speak boldly about…

  • Danjuma comment

    ‘Call to Anarchy’ – APC condemns Danjuma comment

    — 25th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the call from former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, urging Nigerians to defend themselves against attacks from Fulani herdsmen, describing the comment as an invitation to anarchy. Responding to the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describing the ruling party as grossly…

  • IGP okays marine base for Edo

    — 25th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin In order to halt the incessant cases of kidnapping and violent armed robberies carried out with ease on the waterways of Edo State, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has graciously approved a marine Police base for the state. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, gave the hint last weekend, when…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share