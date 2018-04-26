2019: There may be no election

• Insists Buhari can’t fix Nigeria

Rev Adesina Sanyaolu is Senior Pastor, Chapel of Holiness Evangelical International a.ka Fountain of Living Spring, Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. In this interview, he spoke on the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential ambition of Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and other issues.

What is your reaction to the state of insecurity, and the continuing killings of the innocent in Benue, Zamfara and Taraba states by Fulani herdsmen?

Those killings are very sad and very unfortunate. It is unfortunate that lives of innocent Nigerians are being wasted like that of fowls, and dogs when a sitting government is in place. God is not happy with our leaders over their failure to stop these killings, and God will require explanations from our leaders over the blood of these Nigerians being murdered now on a daily basis. It is sad that Nigeria is being gradually turned into a killing field under the watch of Buhari’s administration.

God revealed it to me again recently after I completed a 40-day fasting and prayer that Nigeria will continue to witness political turbulence, killings and general insecurity as long as Buhari is in government. Buhari is not Nigeria’s messiah. He is not the one ordained by God to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land. Although Buhari is trying his best but he will never get it right as long as he remains the president because God revealed to me that Buhari is not Nigeria’s messiah.

I am not saying this for the first time. Before Buhari was voted into office in 2015, God asked me to tell Nigerians that even though Buhari and APC would win the polls, but that Buhari would never have a peaceful rule because he has not been divinely anointed to lead Nigeria. No matter how much Buhari tried or efforts he made, he would never get it right. This is the bitter truth as revealed to me by God Nigeria will not experience peace as long as Buhari is in power.

What many don’t know is that most of the things that happen in the physical realm are predetermined in the spiritual realm or have spiritual connotations to them. I have nothing personal against Buhari. I am a servant of the Most High God, and I will always reveal whatever God asked me to reveal to Nigerians.

I made bold to say again that Nigerians should not expect peace, unity, harmony or anything progressively inclined as long as Buhari is there in government. But be that as it may, Buhari still remain our president, and we will continue to pray for him.

What did God reveal to you concerning during your 40 days of fasting and praying?

God told me a lot of things concerning Nigeria. For those Nigerians who are harbouring fears and anxiety that Nigeria may break or there may be war, God told me that Nigeria is not going to break, and there is not going to be any war in Nigeria.

The Living Almighty God whom I served told me after a 40-day fasting that Nigeria is not going to break. God specifically told me to assure Nigerians that there won’t be any war in Nigeria and that Nigeria is not going to break.

On the nation’s political landscape, God revealed to me that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar should not be written off. He should not be underrated.

Although Atiku has nothing to offer Nigeria again, but God said that he shouldn’t be written off. God further revealed to me that even if Atiku becomes relevant again that he (Atiku) doesn’t have solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Before the end of this year, there will be a lot of mass defections from the ruling APC to PDP, and this will hurt the leadership of APC to the extent that the APC-led Federal Government would start witch-hunting members of the opposition. But God told me that Buhari and APC leadership should not harass, persecute or intimidate members of the opposition that if this is done, that it would have unpalatable consequences for Buhari and APC.

There has been anxiety over 2019 general elections, that with the way politicking is going, it may distract governance. What is your take?

It is sad that the struggle for 2019 has dominated so much of our political landscape. But for these politicians talking about 2019 now, do they know what will happen tomorrow talk less of next year. Some of these politicians jostling, and struggling over 2019 will drop dead before 2019. There may even be no 2019 general elections.

For Buhari, my advise to him and what God also asked me to tell him is that he should forget it. Buhari should forget 2019. God said Buhari should not run in 2019.

If God gives him the grace to complete his first term, he should retire to his village in Daura. But from what God revealed to me, Buhari wanted to stay for one term in office but some hardliners in his party, APC are the ones insisting that he should run for a second term and he has consented. Buhari’s agreement with his party members to run for second term or contest in 2019 will have some consequences.

Nigerians should watch and pray. Buhari has no solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Many Nigerians including former president Olusegun Obasanjo warned Buhari not to seek reelection, but those hawks in APC are telling Buhari not to listen. However Buhari’s insistence on running for a second term will boomerang.

Again, we should continue to pray for Mr President over his health. It is not yet Uhuru for Buhari concerning his health. He should listen to his doctors, and take things easy.

For those who know Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State very well, they should tell him that he is just day dreaming talking about his ambition to become President of Nigeria. God told me Fayose would never become President of Nigeria. He is just wasting his time.

Boko Haram will grow more deadly. The more efforts the Federal Government make in dealing with the menace, the more deadly Boko Haram will become. I don’t see government defeating Boko Haram through use of force. Buhari should seek a political solution to the Boko Haram conundrum.

If you were to advise Federal Government on three areas to accord priority, what would those areas be?

That will be power, health and infrastructure. Power is the key to so many things. Today the state of electricity generation, supply and distribution is nothing to write home about.

Government should make concrete efforts to increase power generation. When power supply is improved, industries will be able to function optimally. Many industries that are lying comatose will bounce back.

With increased power generation, small-scale ventures will thrive. When industries are functioning well as a result of improved power generation, job opportunities will be created. Power is the key to many other things. Many things that were moribund before will start working as soon as power generation improves.

Another area that needs special attention is the health sector. Our health sector is nothing to write home about. Most hospitals have become mere consulting clinics. Today many Nigerians have to go to Ghana for screening for cancer. Government should get its priorities right.

On infrastructure, government needs to do more in the areas of constructing good roads, repair and rehabilitation of the existing ones.

I quite agree with those who are saying that the cost of governance is on the high side. Salaries, allowances and emoluments being collected by political officer holders in the country are too much, and not only that you have duplication of political offices.

You have a commissioner, he will have a personal assistant, and that personal assistant will also have his own aides, and they are all collecting salaries. This is a big drain on the nation’s resources. The kind of politics we practice here is too expensive. We need to have a review of cost of governance.

We must place more emphasis on transparency and good governance. In order climes, politics is seen as an avenue to serve, but here sadly politics and political appointments are seen as an avenue for self-enrichment. We need to imbibe a new attitude and orientation towards politics and public service.