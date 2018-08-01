– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - 2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today
1st August 2018 - AfCFTA: Nigeria, South Africa’s refusal surprising – Sanusi
1st August 2018 - APC won’t miss Saraki – Okorocha
1st August 2018 - APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair
1st August 2018 - Buhari emerges ECOWAS chair
1st August 2018 - APC women seek NASS, state Assembly slots in Ebonyi
1st August 2018 - Niger Delta tasks FG on community 20% equity fund in PIB
1st August 2018 - Okowa solicits community support for effective policing
1st August 2018 - Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa
1st August 2018 - FG bans speed boats on Lagos waters
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today
TAMBUWAL

2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today

— 1st August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Barring last minute change, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State will, on Wednesday, officially declare his defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), a party source has confirmed.

Speculations have mounted that the governor, who is a key member of nPDP, will declare his membership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in other to vie for presidential ticket of the party.

The party source hinted that all APC ward leaders had been directed to mobilse their members to Sokoto, the state capital, before 12 noon, on Wednesday for the grand rally.

“It is true that all our members across the 23 local government council will converge in Government House tomorrow (Wednesday). In fact, three 18-Seat bus have been allotted to each ward to rally support for our Governor,” the source said.

Daily Sun gathered that Wednesday’s event will be the governor’s political turning point to break away from his predecessor’s (Senator Aliyu Wamakko) political stronghold who have resolved not to back his presidential bid.

Source also hinted that no fewer than 19 members of the State House of Assembly, that include the Speaker, will declare their support for the governor at the event.

Although, a state lawmaker, Hon. Sani Yakubu representing Gudu Constituency of the state, had last weekend, debunked speculation making rounds that the entire House would be joining the governor, if he eventually defected to PDP.

In a post shared on the social media platform, Sani stated “Following a Publication of a newspaper of 26th July 2018 stating that the Sokoto State Governor Rt. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the entire members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly had decamped from the APC to PDP.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA: Nigeria, South Africa’s refusal surprising – Sanusi

“In view of this development I deem it imperative to clear the air on behalf of the 13 Hon. Members of the State House of Assembly and inform the general public especially the good people of Sokoto State that we are still members of APC and remain committed to the course and ideology of the party.

“Therefore the public are to take note not to be deceived by the political prostitutes and misguided elements. We are Buharist.

APC chairman in the state, Hon. Sadiq Achida, when contacted on phone, declined to confirm the development.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TAMBUWAL

2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today

— 1st August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Barring last minute change, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State will, on Wednesday, officially declare his defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), a party source has confirmed. Speculations have mounted that the governor, who is a key member of nPDP, will declare his membership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

  • SANUSI

    AfCFTA: Nigeria, South Africa’s refusal surprising – Sanusi

    — 1st August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday, said refusal of the two largest economies in Africa to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is surprising. This is even as he said that the issue of migration was not a problem created by Africans, but a problem created by the…

  • OKOROCHA

    APC won’t miss Saraki – Okorocha

    — 1st August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s defection from the ruling party, saying he would not be missed. Speaking at the national secretariat of the party, in Abuja on Tuesday night, the Imo State governor insisted that the departure of Saraki and…

  • APC

    APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has sworn in Daniel Madueke Nwafor, as the new Imo state chairman of the ruling party. The party defied the court injunction obtained by a faction in the Imo State APC dispute to swear in the new chairman. Speaking shortly after administering…

  • BUHARI ECOWAS

    Buhari emerges ECOWAS chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). President Buhari replaces Faure Gnassingbe of Republic of Togo  as chairman of the sub-regional group. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, said President Buhari’s election was…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share