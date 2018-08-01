2019: Tambuwal may join PDP today

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Barring last minute change, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State will, on Wednesday, officially declare his defection from All Progressives Congress (APC), a party source has confirmed.

Speculations have mounted that the governor, who is a key member of nPDP, will declare his membership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in other to vie for presidential ticket of the party.

The party source hinted that all APC ward leaders had been directed to mobilse their members to Sokoto, the state capital, before 12 noon, on Wednesday for the grand rally.

“It is true that all our members across the 23 local government council will converge in Government House tomorrow (Wednesday). In fact, three 18-Seat bus have been allotted to each ward to rally support for our Governor,” the source said.

Daily Sun gathered that Wednesday’s event will be the governor’s political turning point to break away from his predecessor’s (Senator Aliyu Wamakko) political stronghold who have resolved not to back his presidential bid.

Source also hinted that no fewer than 19 members of the State House of Assembly, that include the Speaker, will declare their support for the governor at the event.

Although, a state lawmaker, Hon. Sani Yakubu representing Gudu Constituency of the state, had last weekend, debunked speculation making rounds that the entire House would be joining the governor, if he eventually defected to PDP.

In a post shared on the social media platform, Sani stated “Following a Publication of a newspaper of 26th July 2018 stating that the Sokoto State Governor Rt. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the entire members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly had decamped from the APC to PDP.

“In view of this development I deem it imperative to clear the air on behalf of the 13 Hon. Members of the State House of Assembly and inform the general public especially the good people of Sokoto State that we are still members of APC and remain committed to the course and ideology of the party.

“Therefore the public are to take note not to be deceived by the political prostitutes and misguided elements. We are Buharist.

APC chairman in the state, Hon. Sadiq Achida, when contacted on phone, declined to confirm the development.