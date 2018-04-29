2019: Sylva, Lokpobiri move to restructure APC in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former governor, Timipre Sylva and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri have concluded plans to restructure the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State ahead of 2019 elections.

Investigations revealed that the restructuring of the party in the state would commence with the ward, local government and state congresses scheduled for May 5th, 12th and 19th respectively.

Party sources said the positions to be filled at the State Executive Committee of the party are expected to follow the existing zoning arrangements.

Already, five persons have been listed as contenders for the position of chairman with Mr. Yekini Nabena, a member of the National Working Committee tipped as a frontrunner.

Other party members who declared their readiness to contest for the state chairmanship of the party are the incumbent acting chairman, Deacon Joseph Fafi; one- time chairman of the Conference of Political Parties (CNPP), Hon. Sunday Frank Okputu; a former aide to Sylva, Hon. Lucky Yebogha and a one-time Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Steven Oguola.

A meeting of party leaders held at an undisclosed location in Abuja resolved to zone the chairmanship position to Sagbama Local Government Area, which incidentally is the home council of the incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson.

Sunday Sun gathered that the zoning of the position to the local government has knocked off the ambition of the incumbent acting chairman, who is believed to have lost out due to his alleged closeness to a chieftain of the party linked with the former governor of Rivers State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

A senior party source, who pleaded anonymity, said all critical stakeholders were carried along during the meeting, adding that everybody was on the same page on the change of leadership in the state.

“The meeting was a success and we believe that the zoning adopted will allow for a stronger APC in Bayelsa.”