Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Founder and Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he would support President Muhammadu Buhari in his re-election bid if he (the president) canvassed for his support.

Pastor Bakare spoke in an interview with Daily Sun, following the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, during the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) that he will seek re-election for the 2019 presidency.

Asked if he would support the President’s re-election bid, Bakare said “if he canvasses for my support.”

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), said it was the President’s prerogative to seek re-election, adding that nothing forbade the President constitutionally from seeking re-election.

Bakare, however, did not disclose to Daily Sun if he would cast his vote for the President during the election, saying “it is a secret vote for that remains my secret.”

Bakare further said as the 2019 general election draws near, Nigerians should not confuse ‘electrocacy’ with democracy.

Recall that Bakare had recently flayed President Buhari over his attitude towards the kidnap of students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Miffed by the President’s presence at the wedding of Idris Ajimobi, son of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, and Fatima Umar Ganduje, daughter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano, pastor Bakare, while speaking during a Sunday service, in Lagos, said he could not comprehend what President Buhari and other governors were doing at the wedding when other peoples’ daughters were in captivity.