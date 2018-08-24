2019: Sultan, Ooni, Nwachukwu, Martins advocate unity, credible leadership

Perpetua Egesimba

Some notable Nigerians such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) and Chief Kenny Martins, among others, have called for further unity in the country, just as they urged Nigerians to use their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to vote in credible leaders come 2019.

They spoke in Lagos at the 1st Stakeholder’s Dinner and Interactive session of Legacy Initiative International, an advocacy group for good leadership, which was themed: ‘Inter-Faith Collaboration in Nation-Building’.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Sarkin Sokoto, Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, advised Nigerians to vote with their PVCs according to their conscience.

He said, “We Nigerians should tell ourselves the truth. We are already in the season of politics, and many aspirants are busy trying to sell themselves to the electorate ahead of the 2019 elections.

“May God direct us to use our PVCs to vote wisely and according to our conscience in order to elect credible leaders.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by Elerefe of Erefe, Oba Fayemi Johnson, commended Legacy Initiative International, stating that Nigerians need to support patriotic ideas in order to promote good governance.

He also urged the group to also involve traditional leaders and carry them along just as they did with the Christian and Muslim leaders.

Gen. Nwachukwu (rtd) said it was time for all Nigerians to wake up and elect into office only those they believe could serve their interests.

“Use your PVCs and vote your conscience, vote people who care about Nigeria, people who can secure your future and that of your children.”

Grand Patron of Legacy, Chief Kenny Martins said, what Legacy seeks to do was to enlist the support of the leaders of the two dominant faith groups in Nigeria, the Christian leaders and the Muslim leaders to work together and lend their experience, integrity and organizational prowess to the development of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

“Our faith should be our uniting factor rather than a dividing line. The leaders of the two faith groups must put aside their doctrinal differences and close ranks to ensure good governance in Nigeria.

“When the right person occupies the seat of government, there will be national stability, accountability, progress, development and economic growth,” Martins stated.

Others who spoke at the event include; former Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Titi Oseni Gomez, Bishop Bayo Babalola, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Bishop Oscar Ossai, among others.