– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers
10th September 2018 - 2000: Daring rescue frees jungle hostages
10th September 2018 - Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri
10th September 2018 - 1976: Jets collide over Zagreb
10th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe
10th September 2018 - School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors
10th September 2018 - 2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement
10th September 2018 - 2018 polls: Cameroon separatists block regional capital
10th September 2018 - 2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position
10th September 2018 - No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers
PRESIDENCY

2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers

— 10th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, has charged the members of the APC Volunteers in the state were urged to strive beyond the target of five million votes set by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections in the state.

Sanusi spoke, on Sunday, at the Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, during the inauguration of the state chapter of APC Volunteers.

The occasion attracted many APC dignitaries such as a former Presidential aspirant of the defunct NRC, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, a former minister of Labor and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe and a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ismail.

READ ALSO: Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri

According to the party chairman, they had moved to all the corners of the state to persuade and scout for votes in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje before and during the elections.

Represented by Comrade Saleh Jilly, Sanusi tasked them to ensure that voters of President Buhari would cast their votes in favor of  Governor Ganduje and vice versa, insisting that APC as a party is one and a singular family.

He reminded them that regardless of the current opposition, Kano State is a city of President Buhari and Governor Ganduje, just as he reiterated the enormous contributions of the duo towards the upliftment of the lives of the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, maintained that the idea of a volunteer team is line with norms of global democratic practice, adding that it was conceived as part of efforts to enlist the support and contributions of every member of the party towards the success of the party.

He said that by their inauguration as a body, the idea that only the rich and influential could play significant role in the party has been rubbished as over as everybody, the member with as little as N5 million and the member with millions of Naira, are equal stakeholders in the party.

READ ALSO: 2019 presidency: CUPP to name joint candidate after party primaries

He charged the volunteers to remain steadfast and focused in their quest to win converts for second tenure of President Buhari and the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In his remarks,  Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that they would deploy the newly inaugurated volunteers, alongside other security agencies towards the peaceful conduct of the direct primaries of the party in the state.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRESIDENCY

2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers

— 10th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, has charged the members of the APC Volunteers in the state were urged to strive beyond the target of five million votes set by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections in the…

  • SERVICE CHIEFS

    Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri

    — 10th September 2018

    …As military keeps mum over casualties Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and his Air Force counterpart, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar have moved to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, two days after Boko Haram raided Gudumbali, a border town around…

  • OSAKWE

    My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe

    — 10th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 general election. Osakwe, who disclosed this, on Sunday, after picking his nomination form, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, promised that 60 per cent of his ministers…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors

    — 10th September 2018

    Some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday, complained that N35 is grossly inadequate to prepare a quality meal. The vendors told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaura that they supplied the food at N50 per plate, with N35…

  • DAVID MARK

    2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement

    — 10th September 2018

    The Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has endorsed presidential aspirant, David Mark, according to a statement issued by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh. Members of the association declared that the former Senate President, Mark, is the stimulus needed to address the security, socio-political and economic challenges facing the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share