2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, has charged the members of the APC Volunteers in the state were urged to strive beyond the target of five million votes set by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections in the state.

Sanusi spoke, on Sunday, at the Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, during the inauguration of the state chapter of APC Volunteers.

The occasion attracted many APC dignitaries such as a former Presidential aspirant of the defunct NRC, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, a former minister of Labor and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe and a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ismail.

According to the party chairman, they had moved to all the corners of the state to persuade and scout for votes in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje before and during the elections.

Represented by Comrade Saleh Jilly, Sanusi tasked them to ensure that voters of President Buhari would cast their votes in favor of Governor Ganduje and vice versa, insisting that APC as a party is one and a singular family.

He reminded them that regardless of the current opposition, Kano State is a city of President Buhari and Governor Ganduje, just as he reiterated the enormous contributions of the duo towards the upliftment of the lives of the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, maintained that the idea of a volunteer team is line with norms of global democratic practice, adding that it was conceived as part of efforts to enlist the support and contributions of every member of the party towards the success of the party.

He said that by their inauguration as a body, the idea that only the rich and influential could play significant role in the party has been rubbished as over as everybody, the member with as little as N5 million and the member with millions of Naira, are equal stakeholders in the party.

He charged the volunteers to remain steadfast and focused in their quest to win converts for second tenure of President Buhari and the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that they would deploy the newly inaugurated volunteers, alongside other security agencies towards the peaceful conduct of the direct primaries of the party in the state.