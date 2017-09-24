2019: Stop angling to replace Buhari, northern govs urged

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As clocks ticks towards 2019, some northern governors already angling to replace President Juhammadu Buhari, have been advised to stop clamouring for the Presidency, but rather support the current administration to excel in the remaining days of its tenure.

Chairman, Northern People Political Vanguard (NPPV), Tondo Joseph, who gave the advice, in Makurdi, Benue State capital, noted that those northern governors who were already angling for the President’s job should shelve their ambitions at this point and concentrate on giving good governance to their people.

“Northern Governors should stop clamouring for 2019 presidency but should rather support the Buhari led administration to succeed. They should stop distracting him for now.”

Tondo, who is also the Benue State Chairman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), while commending President Buhari for his policies in different sectors of the economy as well as the fight against corruption, however, urged him to up his game by letting Nigerians know how much benefits had accrued to them from the human face policies.

He also appealed to Nigerian youths to stop the habit of insulting elders on social media platforms, but vote candidates based on their antecedents and not on the grounds of political affiliation in the next general election.