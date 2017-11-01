2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As political actors are warming up ahead of the 2019 general election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun in 2015, Gboyega Isiaka, has warned political money bags to steer clear from the next gubernatorial race.

This is just as he declared that the 2019 governorship contest in Ogun State would not be for the highest bidder or expansion of personal political fiefdoms. Rather, the gubernatorial race, he sad, would be based on ideas and ideals capable of transforming the lives of the electorate.

Isiaka spoke in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, at a public dialogue and empowerment programme of The Believe Movement (TBM), held at the pavilion of Ake Palace.

He, however, admonished the electorate to reject inducements while exercising their voting rights in the next general elections.

GNI, as he is otherwise known, disclosed he will take another shot at the governorship seat in 2019, expressed confidence to take over the mantle of leadership of the state from the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“Let me state without equivocation that I am in the 2019 governorship race and more determined this time around to contest and win convincingly,” Isiaka failed to clinch the number one seat in 2011 and 2015, boasted.

He, therefore, called on people to be wary of rumour mongers as the 2019 politicking intensifies, insisting that he would continue to build strategic relationships and networks for the ultimate realisation to make life more abundant for the people.

GNI, further, noted that the failure to make proper choice in the nation’s electoral process had led to a situation where the political system flourishes while the citizens languish in poverty and want.

“Our people must be more vigilant on the identity, character and antecedent of who is running for office. In the face of this broken political system, the people must learn to reject inducements while exercising their voting rights.

“Moneybags with inordinate ambition must be rejected in favour of candidates with track record and programmes that directly affects their social and economic needs.

“This is why The Believe Movement is set up to engineer the conversation around citizenship and values orientation, so that the people can effectively, rationally and knowledgeable make credible choices in our democratic process.

“It is imperative for me to mention that Ogun State is not for the highest bidder, it is not for expanding personal political fiefdoms, it is not available for those who don’t know the needs of the people, and at the right time, Ogun people will choose a leader they know and believe in.” He added.

In his his keynote address at the event, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati, lamented the failure of leadership in the country.

He said Nigerians had great expectations from politicians, who eventually failed them as a result of undue pressure from godfathers.

Abati urged individuals seeking to contest for political positions in 2019 to identify and consult with the electorate in order to be able to deliver dividends of democracy.