The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 
1st November 2017 - Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy
1st November 2017 - Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death
1st November 2017 - Hamas hands over Egypt border crossing to Palestinian Authority
1st November 2017 - Shinzo Ab reelected Japanese PM
1st November 2017 - Legislature, Executive’ll cooperate for good governance — Saraki
1st November 2017 - Abducted Gombe nurse regains freedom
1st November 2017 - Monkeypox discovered in Gboko
1st November 2017 - Needless, counter-productive persecution of Intels
1st November 2017 - VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun
Home / National / 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

— 1st November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As political actors are warming up ahead of the 2019 general election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun in 2015, Gboyega Isiaka, has warned political money bags to steer clear from the next gubernatorial race.

This is just as he declared that the 2019 governorship contest  in Ogun State would not be for the highest bidder or expansion of personal political fiefdoms. Rather, the gubernatorial race, he sad, would be based on ideas and ideals capable of transforming the lives of the electorate.

Isiaka spoke in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, at a public dialogue and empowerment programme of The Believe Movement (TBM), held at the pavilion of Ake Palace.

He, however, admonished the electorate to reject inducements while exercising their voting rights in the next general elections.

GNI, as he is otherwise known, disclosed he will take another shot at the governorship seat in 2019, expressed confidence to take over the mantle of leadership of the state from the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“Let me state without equivocation that I am in the 2019 governorship race and more determined this time around to contest and win convincingly,” Isiaka failed to clinch the number one seat in 2011 and 2015, boasted.

He, therefore, called on people to be wary of rumour mongers as the 2019 politicking intensifies, insisting that he would continue to build strategic relationships and networks for the ultimate realisation to make life more abundant for the people.

GNI, further, noted that the failure to make proper choice in the nation’s electoral process had led to a situation where the political system flourishes while the citizens languish in poverty and want.

“Our people must be more vigilant on the identity, character and antecedent of who is running for office. In the face of this broken political system, the people must learn to reject inducements while exercising their voting rights.

“Moneybags with inordinate ambition must be rejected in favour of candidates with track record and programmes that directly affects their social and economic needs.

“This is why The Believe Movement is set up to engineer the conversation around citizenship and values orientation, so that the people can effectively, rationally and knowledgeable make credible choices in our democratic process.

“It is imperative for me to mention that Ogun State is not for the highest bidder, it is not for expanding personal political fiefdoms, it is not available for those who don’t know the needs of the people, and at the right time, Ogun people will choose a leader they know and believe in.” He added.

In his his keynote address at the event, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati, lamented the failure of leadership in the country.

He said Nigerians had great expectations from politicians, who eventually failed them as a result of undue pressure from godfathers.

Abati urged individuals seeking to contest for political positions in 2019 to identify and consult with the electorate in order to be able to deliver dividends of democracy.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

— 1st November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As political actors are warming up ahead of the 2019 general election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun in 2015, Gboyega Isiaka, has warned political money bags to steer clear from the next gubernatorial race. This is just as he declared that the 2019 governorship contest …

  • Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy

    — 1st November 2017

    …Lagos Health Insurance Scheme to kick off early 2018, says gov Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as part of efforts to advance the United Nation’s financial inclusion advocacy as a vehicle to alleviate poverty and fostering equitable economic growth…

  • Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death

    — 1st November 2017

    Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with former governor of Gombe State, Senator Dajuma Goje over the demise of his wife, Hajia Yelwa. In his condolence message to the Senator representing Gombe Central senatorial District, Kalu conveyed his deep condolences to the entire family of Danjuma Goje. He said, “I received…

  • Legislature, Executive’ll cooperate for good governance — Saraki

    — 1st November 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday pledged the cooperation of the National Assembly with the executive to ensure better administration of the country. Saraki gave the indication when he fielded questions from State House Correspondents after an interactive dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in honour of principal officers of the National Assembly in Abuja….

  • Abducted Gombe nurse regains freedom

    — 1st November 2017

    Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, on Wednesday, confirmed the release of Mr. Ephraim Ajuji, the nurse  that was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa  town of Gombe. Ajuji is a nurse with Cottage Hospital in Dadin-Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, Olukolu, in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share