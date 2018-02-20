2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the South South have resolved to work in unity to ensure the party forms the next Federal Government in 2019.

The South south PDP leaders declared that the APC-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria, destroyed the economy, destabilised the nation’s security infrastructure and made the country to slide into unprecedented suffering.

Speaking during the PDP South south zonal executive council meeting in Port Harcourt, the party leaders said it is in the interest of the nation for APC to be shown the way out.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said the PDP leaders will do everything possible to ensure the party emerges victorious in 2019.

He said: “For us, what we want is free and fair elections for Nigerians to determine the future of the country. Nigerians are tired of the APC.

“Nigerians have seen that the so-called social group that calls itself a political party is a failure. The only political party in the country is PDP. APC took power by deceit, but they cannot govern.”

He urged PDP leaders to remain focused as they have a duty to salvage the country and set it on the path of growth.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the country has collapsed, with the Presidential Villa in ruins, necessitating the solemn struggle to salvage the country in 2019.

He said: “This crisis is no longer a laughing matter. The country is coming to an end and we must rescue the nation.”

The national chairman said PDP governors are the only performing governors, while their APC counterparts have failed their respective states, added that ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration have also failed to perform.

“In 2019, Nigeria will be liberated from the hands of the APC. The APC has lost ground in all the six geo-political zones. We have to take one final step to sack the APC vengeance government,” Secondus said.

On his part, Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson called on the party leaders to support Secondus as he works towards a PDP victory in 2019.

Also speaking, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said the South south forms the foundation for the revival of the country.

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, said the National Assembly will work with other PDP leaders to ensure the APC is sent packing in 2019.

A minute silence was observed in honour of victims of the nationwide breakdown of security.