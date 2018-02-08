2019: South South APC leaders adopt Buhari

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South South zone have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 general elections as the zone’s preferred presidential candidate for the party.

In a communique after a meeting in the Abuja home of the former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, they urged Nigerians to support Buhari to return to office in 2019.

The South South Leaders of APC who graced the event included the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, his predecessor in office, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, another former Governor of Edo state, Senator Oserhiemen Osunbo, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani U. Usani, Minister of

State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang , Deputy Majority Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena.

Others included the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Senator Magnus Abe; Chief Don Etiebet; Comrade Frank Kokori, Senator Domingo Obende, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Senator John Owa Enoh as well as the party’s state chairmen and state executive committee members in the zone.

They flayed the recent open letters written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida which advised Buhari not to seek re-election dismissing them as self serving.

They condemned the killings across the country by herdsmen while expressing “full confidence in the Presidential Committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and enjoined leaders and governments at all levels to work with the Committee to find lasting and sustainable solutions to the problem.”